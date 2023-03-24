Mike Gundy stepped into the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, made his way toward the front of a small army of reporters and began to enlighten those in attendance.
It had been 84 days since the last time he was available following the Cowboys’ late-December loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. A lot changed between then and now.
The Pokes lost their long-term starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders, to Ole Miss in the transfer portal before bringing in a transfer and highly touted true freshman. Gundy and Co. were forced to move onto a third defensive coordinator in as many years. Running back Ollie Gordon, who impressed down the stretch of last season, has developed.
Gundy touched on all of that, and more, prior to Oklahoma State football’s first spring practice on Tuesday afternoon.
An open QB competition: OSU hasn’t had to worry about who its starting quarterback was going to be for the past handful of years. The answer to that question was always Spencer Sanders.
While Sanders dealt with a lingering shoulder injury in the latter half of 2022, Gundy and his staff got an idea of what then-true freshman Garret Rangel and redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy could do on Saturdays.
Those two, along with incoming transfer Alan Bowman, will all have a crack at earning the starting gig while the Cowboys “bring along” true freshman Zane Flores, the reigning Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year.
“It’s hard to say,” Gundy responded when asked if he thinks the competition will last until fall camp in August. “It depends on what happens with the reps out here. It would be unfair for me to say one way or the other.”
New year, new defense: This offseason marked the second in a row that the Cowboys were left searching for a new defensive coordinator. A year ago, Gundy was tasked with replacing Jim Knowles, who left for the same role at Ohio State. Two months ago, he started a search to fill a void left when Derek Mason announced he was taking a sabbatical.
Enter Bryan Nardo, who will now have the final say when it comes to OSU’s defense.
Nardo, a 37-year-old who was most recently at Gannon University (Division II), reeled Gundy in with his expertise running a 3-3-5 – a scheme OSU isn’t typically known for, and a scheme that Gundy wanted to switch to after both Iowa State and TCU had success with it.
“I think he was the best coach available for the fit here at Oklahoma State,” Gundy said. “He brings a little bit of a unique style. … Hopefully, we can morph this into what we think is best at Oklahoma State as we move forward and have a multiple-style defense.”
Ollie Ollie oxen free: It’s no secret that Ollie Gordon drew attention with what he was able to do in limited action as a freshman this past fall. After sitting behind Dominic Richardson, who’s now at Baylor, and Jaden Nixon, Gordon capitalized on the two biggest opportunities he was presented.
In the regular-season finale against West Virginia, with Richardson and Nixon both out, Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 136 yards rushing and a 24-yard touchdown. Then, as the bell cow in the Cowboys’ bowl game, he had 12 carries for 48 yards to go along with a receiving touchdown.
His role is expected to grow this upcoming season, and it’s in large part because of everything he’s already done – and will do – leading up to then.
“We got a lot out of Ollie last year, being a true freshman. That’s a difficult role for a young man to play,” Gundy said. “We saw signs of him doing really good things, and then we also saw signs of fatigue. The fatigue should shorten and lessen this year based on his maturity and strength.”
Oliver turning back toward roots: Cowboys junior Collin Oliver wreaked havoc as a linebacker at Sante Fe High School in Edmond. That’s what earned him a spot at OSU.
Now, after 16.5 sacks in his two years at defensive end, he’s ready to get back to playing linebacker in the Pokes’ new defensive scheme.
“Although I like pass-rushing and like being on the D-line, linebacker is gonna be a vital role for me at the next level if I want to go there,” Oliver said. “I believe it’s gonna be beneficial for me and my future too.”
The move will allow Nardo to utilize Oliver, unanimously voted the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches, in a variety of ways. He’s even slimmed down for the role, trimming about 5 pounds, he said.
Likely no spring game in 2024, either: Gundy and Co. tried to figure out a way to hold a spring game this year while the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium is undergoing construction.
“It’s not beneficial for us to do anything other than what we’re doing,” Gundy said. “We’re gonna be in this situation for two years. … It’s not beneficial for us, with the rules we have to follow, for us to leave the campus.”
Instead, fans can attend a 30-minute meet-and-greet from 1:30-2 p.m. on April 15 at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center as part of the 2023 Orange Power Weekend. With the south side of BPS set to undergo renovations at the conclusion of this upcoming season, it seems unlikely any type of spring game will return in 2024.
