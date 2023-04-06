Ollie Gordon realizes that what’s in the past is in the past. Gordon, a quickly surging running back at Oklahoma State, understands there’s nothing he can do about how his freshman season ended.
If it were up to him, the Cowboys wouldn’t have dropped five of their final six games in 2022.
He’s ready to put that damper of a finish behind him. But that hasn’t stopped him from using it as motivation moving forward.
“I feel like it just fuels our fire, really,” Gordon said after OSU’s spring practice. “We really wanted to be in that Big 12 Championship last year. I feel like it just fueled us. So, now, we’re just coming back and getting that work, working even harder than we did last year.”
Gordon’s mentality ahead of his second year in Stillwater, one shared with those who were also here this past fall, spearheaded the takeaways from the Cowboys on Monday afternoon.
Bowman meets early expectations: OSU coach Mike Gundy fielding questions about his quarterback room isn’t irregular over the first few weeks of spring practice. The same thing happened Monday, and it gave Gundy an opportunity to briefly sum up Michigan transfer Alan Bowman.
“Bowman is what I thought Bowman was,” Gundy said.
Then Gundy drew a comparison from a familiar face: Spencer Sanders.
Bowman, Gundy said after evaluating him, shares similarities to the man who led the Cowboys’ offense for the past four seasons. Bowman won’t make a living outrunning defenders as Sanders did, though.
“So far, Bowman is choosing to make plays (by) buying himself time and using his arm,” Gundy said.
Jaden Bray is back: Wideout Jaden Bray hasn’t had the easiest path through his first two seasons in Stillwater. Injuries have plagued both of them, including when he showed flashes of his talent as a freshman and couldn’t quite do the same in limited action after battling a thumb injury as a sophomore.
Now, he’s getting back to his usual self, and it comes on the heels of the Cowboys losing four of their top-six receivers to the transfer portal – and losing the another, Braydon Johnson, to graduation.
“I really only focused on what I had going on,” Bray said. “The guys that left, they’ve got goals as well. … I wasn’t really worried about them. I was just worried about what we have here and what’s all going on here and making that better.”
Part of Bray’s comeback features a complete change in his body. He hasn’t added a bunch of weight, he said, only adding about 5 pounds so far this offseason. But that weight looks a lot different than it did a year ago.
All of it is to help the Cowboys return to where he’s wanted them to be since arriving on campus two years ago, and when asked about his goals for this fall, he had seemingly already been holding onto the answer.
“Make it back to the Big 12 Championship. Play for a National Championship,” Bray said. “Yeah, those are really my goals. I just wanna win. That’s all. Just win.”
Run game resurgence: Gundy wants the Cowboys to be able to run the football. It’s been one of OSU’s identities since he was the quarterback in the late 1980s with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas in the backfield.
That’s why the Pokes’ 3.4 yards per carry in 2022 was a letdown, and that’s why Gundy and Co. are trying new things, including schemes, to revitalize the run game. But a lot of that had to do with OSU having to play musical chairs on the offensive line due to injuries at almost every spot.
“We’ve really stressed the physicality with them, and they’re accepting that we’re not there,” Gundy said. “We have a lot of work to do in our physicality to be able to rush the football. They’re aware, and they understand the importance of that.”
Gordon, Rangel go off script: Everyone remembers the play that Gordon and then-true freshman quarterback Garret Rangel made – created, really – during the Cowboys’ loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Rangel was in shotgun. Gordon was to his right. The ball was snapped, and, with a defender draped around his legs and on the way to the ground, Rangel instinctively flicked it to Gordon for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
“It was just there,” Gordon said. “I’m glad it worked, because (offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn) would’ve probably got on us if it didn’t.”
But that’s not how it was supposed to go down. They had run the exact same play on first-and-goal, and Rangel read the defense and decided to keep it himself for a short gain. Talking to each other during a timeout, that’s when Gordon and Rangel, who are roommates, decided they’d improvise.
“We came to the sideline, and we saw how they played it, and I told Garret, ‘Garret, if the linebacker comes over the top like he did, I’ll slip around, just toss it in,’” Gordon remembered. “I knew he wouldn’t think I would steer him wrong.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.