Oklahoma State sold its entire allotment of 49,555 football season tickets, including club, suite and students tickets, the university announced Monday. The last time this happened was the 2013 season.
Three major factors were among the reasons OSU was able to have a “record-type year,” as athletic director Chad Weiberg predicted 10 days ago.
The Cowboys are hosting what will be the last Bedlam installment for the foreseeable future, and the only way to secure seats was through season-ticket packages. Additionally, seating upgrades were made on the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium (Read more about this when the SWO Magazine publishes later this month).
Weiberg said he knew fans would be back at the stadium to support the Cowboys despite last season’s disappointing ending, and he thinks people are excited for the new-look Big 12.
“I think every game is going to be a competitive game,” Weiberg said. “I think that’s what our fans our excited about, and we’ve got a fantastic nonconference schedule coming.”
The Cowboys’ 2024 nonconference schedule features the first game in their series with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tickets for that game will be sold exclusively through season tickets, so Weiberg said he has big expectations for next season, too.
Arland Bruce IV removal diminishes slot receiver depth
Coach Mike Gundy said Arland Bruce IV remains on scholarship but is no longer involved in team activities after he was charged as part of a sports betting scandal in Iowa.
A criminal complaint from the District Attorney’s Office in Iowa City alleges the former Hawkeye receiver placed bets on 11 games he played in. One such bet was the under in Iowa’s game against Northwestern last season. The point total was 37.5, and he scored the touchdown that hit the over.
Gundy said the convenience of online gambling has changed the way he handles the issue.
“Years ago we addressed (gambling) with our players, but it was different because somebody would have to come find you or you would have to go to a bookie,” Gundy said. “What has come out with what’s going on across the country has kind of been a shock to everybody, and we’ve addressed it multiple times just in the last three weeks because of it to try to coach them up on the dangers of it – much less how the NCAA sees it or whoever else.”
As for how this impacts the Cowboys on the field, Gundy said the team will have to move some other receivers around.
“Rashod (Owens) has played multiple positions. (Blaine) Green has played multiple positions,” Gundy said. “(Bruce) was practicing really well and was gonna be a factor in our team.”
News Press speculates Gundy could announce the starting QB on Thursday
Gundy said all three quarterbacks looked good in practice at his Saturday morning press conference.
“If you would have watched today, you wouldn’t have been able to (name a starter) … so we’ll let it run at least another Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Gundy said. “It’s not like any of them aren’t playing good. They’re all playing good, so that’s good news for us.”
News Press sports reporter Jon Walker made a good point after the media availability: Gundy could have said he’ll let the quarterbacks split first-team reps until one obviously pulls ahead, but he specified Wednesday. That would be the 13th practice, exactly when he said he wanted to make a decision. His next media availability is scheduled to take place before Thursday’s practice.
Our prediction: It would be a surprise if Bowman hasn’t done enough to be the man under center when OSU opens the season against Central Arkansas in 18 days, given his experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.