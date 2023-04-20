Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had already heard the chatter.
But nobody had asked him about it yet.
In early April, CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah issued a report that broke down college football’s recruiting expenses. Gundy’s program was listed last in spending among all Power 5 public institutions at $455,689 – and an average of $473,500 from 2017-22.
“Then I’m getting texts from my buddies where people are beating me up over that. What do I have to do with that?” Gundy said. “Whatever moron stopped and (thought) that had something to do with me is, like, totally absurd. Why would I not want more money?
“That’s like your wife. Like, she goes to the mall and you say, ‘OK, look, you can spend $200. Are we good with that?’ And then you say, ‘Nah, take $500.’ Then she says, ‘Nah, I don’t want the $500. I want the $200.’ That’s crazy.”
Gundy shared that figure has gone up since Chad Weiberg took over as athletic director in July 2021. He doesn’t need it to keep piling on, though.
There isn’t a Ritz-Carlton in Stillwater, Gundy told reporters in attendance who might’ve not figured that out already. The recruits they host on visits are placed in the on-campus hotel, where the team stays before games. They don’t take them out for $18,000 dinners, either, he said.
The main takeaway from Gundy’s final availability until Big 12 Media Days in July: He’d take advantage of the extra resources, sure. But not if it comes via siphoning those same resources from other programs at OSU.
“I don’t wanna take some money and waste it in areas we don’t need if I can help facilitate girls softball or track or equestrian or something else. I understand some things are a waste of money – that’s just my opinion,” he said. “I don’t wanna waste money. Do we need to increase (the budget)? Sure. Are we increasing it? Sure. But I’m not gonna waste money.”
One of the things Gundy has raved about through the entirety of spring camp is the Cowboys’ depth on the offensive line. That took a blow when Caleb Etienne – who was one of only six players to start all 13 games in 2022, every one of them at left tackle – entered the transfer portal on April 14.
“Caleb just felt like he got beat out, so he left. But that’s his choice,” Gundy said. “He didn’t feel like he was gonna start here (and) that he was gonna lose his job. So, he wanted to go somewhere else.”
Less than 72 hours after announcing his departure, and after spending less than eight hours officially in the portal, Etienne shared via Twitter that he was committing to BYU, one of the four additions to the Big 12 on July 1.
That means Etienne hasn’t played his final snap in Stillwater. The Cowboys host the Cougars on Nov. 25 in the regular-season finale.
Friends in low places?
OSU’s schedule for this upcoming fall features matchups with each of the Big 12’s incoming members. In return, for better or for worse, the Cowboys won’t have to face any of Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU.
Being able to hit the road, head to the Lone Star State and return to Stillwater with a win bolstered the program’s recruiting record in some of the most prospect-rich places in the country. Gundy doesn’t think having only one trip south, a trek to face Houston on Nov. 18, will make a difference.
“We’d like to be visible down there. But my honest answer is: Players don’t care anymore,” Gundy said. “They watch their phones. They look stuff up on their phones.”
Time’s up
It wasn’t long into Gundy’s availability when he revealed his biggest concern as spring practices come to a close and the Cowboys embark on the summer.
There isn’t enough time. There never is, he said. That’s the only thing that he’ll leave this early camp concerned about. He’s felt they’ve gotten off to a good start between overhauls on both sides of the ball, but they’ll have a better idea in the fall.
If it were up to him, if he could turn the hourglass and have an additional 15 practices, Gundy knows what they’d hammer down.
“There’s a lot of yards given up between the 20s. The game now is being played inside the 20s. Can you force ’em to kick field goals, or can you score touchdowns?” Gundy said. “So, we’re working a lot of that now. … I don’t think you can get enough of that work right now.”
