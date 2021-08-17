Oklahoma State senior guard Bryce Williams, 22, was arrested over the weekend by OSU campus police who alleged he was driving under the influence.
Williams, who joined the Oklahoma State program prior to last season as a transfer from Ole Miss, was booked into the Payne County Jail at around 4 a.m. Sunday. He was released on a Recognizance Bond shortly after and agreed he would return to court Thursday afternoon on the arraignment docket, which is the reason he was released on a Recognizance Bond.
On Monday, the Tampa, Florida, native was officially charged with a misdemeanor for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor by Payne County District Court.
An Oklahoma State University athletics spokesperson told the News Press the program is aware of Williams’ arrest and is in the fact-gathering phase, but won’t have a statement at this time.
Williams started in 19 games last season for Mike Boynton’s squad, and appeared in 28 games in total. He averaged 7.3 points per game, and was tied for third on the team in assists with 54. He was more of a 3-point specialist for the Cowboys, as he was second on the team in 3-pointers made with 34.
