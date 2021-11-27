Instead of crumbling after a series of third-quarter mishaps, the Oklahoma State football team rallied through chaos for a Bedlam win.
By the start of the fourth quarter, the energy level in Boone Pickens Stadium had taken a downturn, but OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders resurrected it. Keeping the football – and the game – in his hands, Sanders burst into a gap, stiff-armed one Oklahoma defender and outran another to reach the end zone.
His touchdown rush was the turning point on a night that ended with Cowboy fans storming the field while “Bye Bye Bye” played through the stadium speakers, serving as a send-off for the Sooners.
OSU defeated Oklahoma, 37-33, on Saturday night in Stillwater, claiming its first victory in the rivalry since 2014.
With the loss, the No. 10 Sooners missed their chance to secure a berth into the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, the No. 7 Cowboys will face Baylor in Arlington, Texas.
After constant first-half momentum swings, OSU (11-1 overall, 8-1 Big 12 Conference) had to rescue itself from danger. Heading into the second half, the Cowboys and Sooners were tied at 24, but a safety and a muffed punt resulted in a 33-24 third-quarter deficit for Oklahoma State.
“Guys didn’t get frustrated,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Their body language was good. Their attitude was good. They learned to play the next play.”
The Cowboys flipped the script in the fourth quarter, starting with Sanders’ 37-yard touchdown rush on an option play. With 13:52 left, OSU had narrowed the Sooners’ lead to 33-31.
“We thought that it would be a good chunk and a little spark,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And it was a massive play in the game, so it did change the momentum, for sure.”
On the next drive, OU (10-2, 7-2) couldn’t answer.
Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams fumbled the ball for a loss of 17 yards, and penalty yards stacked up for OU, bringing up third down and 27. Boone Pickens Stadium reached its peak noise level as OSU fans created constant cacophony, waving their orange pom-poms.
The Cowboys fed off the rowdy atmosphere – linebacker Devin Harper and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel stopped OU running back Kennedy Brooks on third down, forcing the Sooners to punt.
The energy was shifting back in the Cowboys’ direction, but they needed something to complete their comeback.
Then they capitalized on a special teams blunder by their rivals.
OSU’s Tom Hutton punted the ball 45 yards, and it slipped out of returner Eric Gray’s hands, allowing Demarco Jones to scoop it up and give the Cowboys possession at the Sooners’ 5-yardline. Three plays later, running back Jaylen Warren reached the end zone on a 1-yard rush, giving OSU a 37-33 advantage with 8:54 left.
The Sooners didn’t wither.
On OU’s final drive, Williams broke away for a 56-yard run, advancing to the Cowboys’ 24-yardline. Although the Sooners were threatening to spoil OSU’s lead, Cowboy left guard Josh Sills stayed calm as he watched the OSU defense from the sideline.
“I just smiled,” Sills said. “The shorter field that they have, the better our defense is.”
OSU’s trusty defenders lived up to his expectations. After Williams threw three incomplete passes, true freshman Collin Oliver sacked him for a loss of eight yards on fourth down, icing the victory.
The matchup epitomized a showdown between top-10 teams. The Sooners racked up 441 yards, and the Cowboys accumulated 354. Each team had 21 first downs. Williams threw for 252 yards, Sanders for 214 – and they both used their legs to challenge defenses.
The game was full of ebbs and flows for the Cowboys. Sophomore receiver Brennan Presley took off for a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. After halftime, he lost the ball on a punt return, leading to a Sooner touchdown.
OSU’s defense allowed OU to make a couple of highlight catches but also delivered stops late in the game.
The Cowboys’ veteran presence helped them escape with a win, Gundy said. Super senior receiver Tay Martin scored OSU’s first two touchdowns, securing a 30-yard pass from Sanders and later bolting into the end zone on a 4-yard reverse.
Super seniors also made an impact on defense. Linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper led OSU with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. The duo also combined for three sacks – two by Rodriguez and one by Harper.
The seniors were surrounded with fanfare throughout their last game at Boone Pickens Stadium, but the celebration can’t last long. Next, the Cowboys have to turn their attention to their conference championship game.
“I just told them the truth,” Gundy said. “‘This is awesome. I wish you guys had a week to enjoy this.’ We don’t get a week to enjoy this. We still have work to be done, and at 3 or 4 o’clock (Sunday), we’ve gotta focus and go back to work just the same as always.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.