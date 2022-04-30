Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper spent their super-senior season on the Oklahoma State football team as a dynamic starting linebacker duo.
After defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, they trained together in Arizona in hopes of proving their pro potential.
Now, they are sixth-round NFL Draft selections.
The Detroit Lions chose Malcolm Rodriguez, from Wagoner, with the 188th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Then the Dallas Cowboys drafted Devin Harper, an alumnus of Karns High in Tennessee, with the 193rd overall pick.
During the past season, Rodriguez and Harper were the leading tacklers in a nationally acclaimed defensive unit. Known for his background as a tenacious wrestler, the 5-foot-11 Rodriguez had a team-high 123 tackles, including 72 solo stops. His stat line also featured 10 quarterback hurries, two sacks and an interception.
Harper followed with a team-second 96 tackles, including 61 solo stops, and led the Cowboys in quarterback hurries with 15. Additionally, he had six sacks for a cumulative loss of 45 yards, ranking third on the team.
On OSU’s Pro Day, Rodriguez and Harper showcased their strengths. Rodriguez wowed his teammates and spectators with 36 bench press reps. Harper recorded a 40.5-inch vertical, the highest of all Pro Day participants.
