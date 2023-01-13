A month after committing to Oklahoma State, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler announced via Twitter on Friday morning that he was flipping his commitment to Minnesota.
It was a shock to the Cowboys, who announced Tyler as part of their incoming transfers on Dec. 22. Three weeks later, Mike Gundy and Co. will have to look elsewhere for depth in the backfield.
“I would like to thank Oklahoma State University and the coaches for giving me an opportunity to further my career,” Tyler wrote. “After some deep thinking and talking with my family, I will not be attending OSU.
“With that being said, I’ll be finishing my collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. Forever grateful for the opportunity!”
Tyler was set to join the Cowboys after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons that resulted in two All-MAC selections. He had a career-high 177 yards rushing against Central Michigan and reached the end zone seven times in 2022.
He was primed to be the oldest running back on the team and had a chance to compete with Jaden Nixon and Deondre Jackson for the starting job.
Less than six hours later, the Cowboys learned that they were, in fact, losing three of their top-five receivers.
With Braydon Johnson graduating, and with Stephon Johnson Jr. (Houston) and John Paul Richardson (TCU) already committing elsewhere, Bryson Green’s future was still unknown – until Friday evening.
Wisconsin first-year coach Luke Fickell put out his recruiting signal via Twitter, and within the hour, Green took to Twitter to share where he’d be joining the Badgers.
Green was the Cowboys’ leading receiver as a sophomore with 584 yards and five touchdowns on 36 catches. But he only played in 10 of OSU’s 13 games in 2022, his last time in bright orange being the Pokes’ Week 10 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.
He’ll now head north for a Wisconsin program that captured a 24-17 victory over the Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
