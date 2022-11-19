Exhilarated Oklahoma State fans celebrated their team’s fifth cross country national championship – for about 15 seconds.
The widespread, hometown jubilation at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course quickly soured as Northern Arizona University jumped OSU on the leaderboard.
Both NAU and OSU had five runners in the top-40 and 83 points upon the conclusion of the men’s 10k, the final event of the day. But the Lumberjacks won the tiebreaker 3-2 with runners in second, third and 24th place.
OSU coach Dave Smith said he was walking from the course’s 1k mark to the finish line when he heard the crowd cycle between cheers and groans.
“We won and lost like four times on my walk back,” Smith said. “When I finally saw the tiebreaker, I said, ‘We need one more change, one more point.’ ... And sure enough, we didn’t (get the point).”
The difference between a tie with NAU and an outright win for OSU came down to a mere 0.02 seconds.
OSU’s Victor Shitsama finished 31st with a time of 29 minutes and 29 seconds. BYU’s Davin Thompson finished 30th with a time of 29:28.8.
Smith protested the finish to see if the photo showed Shitsama ahead.
“They looked at it and said he got beat,” Smith said. “I just wanted to double-check.”
Alex Maier (5th), Isai Rodriguez (8th), Fouad Messaoudi (12th), Shitsama (31st) and Rory Leonard (32nd) were OSU’s five All-Americans. With Ryan Schoppe, the program had six runners in the top-53 – tied for the most with third-place BYU.
“Promise me that every year, and I’ll take it. I’ll take that without argument,” Smith said. “That’s going to win most years, but not this year.”
Smith and the Cowboys sought to end their 10-year title drought, and a split-second finish extended it.
“I’m going to feel that for a while. My wife tells me ... the worst place in sports is second,” Smith said. “The bronze medalist is pretty happy, and the gold medalist is thrilled. The team in second (wants) what could have been.”
Still, Smith is optimistic for the future. He's already looking ahead.
“We’re going to win this damn thing next year,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.