Oklahoma State men’s basketball boarded a plane and headed abroad on Friday afternoon, officially kicking off the Cowboys’ three-game, 10-day exhibition tour in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. And the Pokes are planning on doing their fair share of sightseeing.
They won’t be far from Prado Museum. They plan on going to Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona. Visiting a bull ranch is on the itinerary, too, but don’t count on any of them to get in on the action.
Part of that, Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said through a laugh, is because they didn’t take out that large of an insurance policy. Regardless, not all of them are prepared to be dangling a red cape and bracing for what might come next.
“I’m not sure if I’m ready to get out with no bull yet,” OSU guard Bryce Thompson said, pointing to his left. “I’ll watch them do it a couple of times and then maybe one of them could try and I could watch them, but I don’t know if I’d be out there with the bull.”
“I don’t know if I could do that one,” incoming freshman Brandon Garrison said.
There is one exception.
“I would definitely do it,” said John-Michael Wright, a guard who’s entering his second year with the Cowboys after transferring in from High Point last summer. “I’m acting like I know what I’m doing, like I’ve been training my whole life for it.”
Basketball will be at the forefront, of course. But with everything that’s transpired this offseason, and with trips like these only permitted by the NCAA every four years, how the Cowboys capitalize on their time off the court will be just as important.
Thompson and Wright are two of merely three scholarship players to return from 2022-23.
Those two, along with sophomore guard Quion Williams, will make their way overseas with four incoming transfers and a five-deep freshman class that checked in at No. 9 in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings.
“We’ll have a lot of stuff we can do. We can just have fun,” Thompson said. “I think doing that, that kind of stuff translates back onto the court because we’ll be closer with each other and be able to trust each other. Whether it’s help defense, somebody blocking out your man, it’s little things like that.”
When it comes to actually hooping, Garrison, a four-star recruit and No. 42 prospect in the ESPN 100, can’t wait to lace ’em up. The Oklahoma City native usually wouldn’t have an opportunity of such this early. No freshman would, really.
They go through summer workouts and preseason practices, sure, but there’s no replicating live reps. Those usually wouldn’t come until an exhibition or two just before the season gets underway in early November.
“I feel like it’s a huge thing that we’re going out there and getting some games in, not just going on vacation,” said Garrison, a McDonald’s All-American. “To get the feel and playing against pros and just stronger and bigger guys, I feel like it’s good for us freshmen.”
They aren’t the only newcomers that will benefit from the trip. The incoming transfers will, too, though former East Carolina guard Javon Small didn’t wait until the Cowboys got to Spain to leave an impactful first impression.
Small told News Press in mid-June that he chose OSU because of the coaching staff. The other reason, he said, was because he saw the rest of the talent coming in. As a playmaker, Small added, he could see himself on a roster that “can be something special.”
His new teammates see those same things in him.
“I feel like he was our missing piece, honestly,” Wright said. “He’s just a great teammate, vocal guy, got leader aspects and wants to get everybody better. But he can go out and get his own bucket, too.”
Wright isn’t taking this trip for granted, either. After one season in Stillwater, he returned for his final year of eligibility despite a rather disappointing campaign that came to a close in the NIT quarterfinals.
For a guy who’s set to enter his fifth year of college basketball, stuff like this is icing on the cake.
“We’ve been putting in all this work all summer, and to be able to cap it off with a trip to Europe, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everybody in this program,” he said. “We’re just excited to see the work that we put in against some more competition and be able to gel with a new team against other players.”
The Cowboys’ first game will be Aug. 8, the second Aug. 10 and the third Aug. 13. Streaming information, which isn’t guaranteed, was not readily available as of Friday afternoon. Boynton, who took over at OSU in 2017, doesn’t expect anything to come easy.
That’s not exactly what he signed the Cowboys up for, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m excited to see how we respond against some competition that’s probably a little bit different than what you’re used to,” Boynton said. “I think the average age of the first team we’re gonna play is 32; I think the youngest guy on the team is 28. They’re all pros, so it’ll be interesting to see how are guys respond to that type of challenge.”
