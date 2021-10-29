Isai Rodriguez had a tough decision to make midway through the Big 12 Conference men’s cross county championship Friday morning.
Oklahoma State’s top runner saw his competition ahead of him – Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo – creep further and further ahead. And while Rodriguez was hopeful to unseat the defending Big 12 champion while running on OSU’s Greiner Family Cross Country Course, he also had his team to think about.
With Oklahoma State and Iowa State locked in another close team race – having been co-champions last year – Rodriguez elected to run his race for his team.
And it proved pivotal, as he paced the Pokes to a seven-point victory for the team title with his time of 23:56.3 good enough for second – 24 seconds behind two-time champion Kiptoo.
“We were with each other for the first 2k, and then after he started trying to go. It was definitely pretty difficult to stick with him,” Rodriguez said. “… It was important to make sure that I stayed under control and stayed relax, but I know I only get this race once and I want to do anything to win it and put myself in the best position. It definitely made me hungry for regionals and nationals.”
The Oklahoma State junior tried to set the pace out of the starting line, and kept with Kiptoo for nearly half of the race.
His coach was a little worried that Rodriguez might have gotten out to too quick of a start on a chilly and windy day in Stillwater.
Between the quick start from Rodriguez and a worry about his top runner exhausting himself mid-race and potentially falling back into the back – and impacting the team race – Oklahoma State cross country coach Dave Smith had Rodriguez focus on his pace instead of that of Kiptoo.
“He went out really aggressively – probably too much – but going into the wind and running as hard as he did that first 400 meters, I thought, ‘Well, this could be problematic in the end,’” Smith said. “So with 200 meters to go, it’s pretty apparent he’s not going to reel in Kiptoo – and Kiptoo was still looking good – and I can see (Rodriguez) start to labor a little bit, so we kind of had a little conversation back there in the woods where I said, ‘Hey, you just maintain where you are right now, take no risks and get to 300 or 400 meters to go before you start running hard again. Make sure nothing dramatic happens here if you’re overextended.’”
The decision might have made the difference in the race if Rodriguez had faded instead of getting his second-place finish. Right behind him were teammates Alex Maier (third with a time of 24:14.1) and Ryan Smeeton (fourth in 24:17.4).
But that’s when the mix of Cowboys and Cyclones started coming across the finish line.
Iowa State landed the fifth-place spot before OSU’s Ryan Schoppe came across sixth in a time of 24:23.5. Iowa State then got back-to-back runners across leaving the fifth runners from each team to battle it out to round up the top 10.
Ultimately, Oklahoma State’s Victor Shitsama tracked down Iowa State’s Ezekiel Kibichii to take ninth with a time of 24:30.3.
“I’m excited,” Rodriguez said. “The team got back-to-back (titles) and I couldn’t be more grateful and more happy for what we did.”
Helping the Cowboys pull off the close victory on the home course was a large fan turnout that included several Oklahoma State athletics representatives – OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton, Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith and recent wrestling national champion A.J. Ferrari.
“Just really appreciate a lot of Oklahoma State fans getting out here cheering people on – I think that helps,” Smith said. “When you’re coming down the homestretch and there’s 1,000 people standing on the sideline yelling at you, it kind of lifts you a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.