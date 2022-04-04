Cole Birmingham and his teammates put on their football uniforms and prepared to start the third week of spring practice.
Then they received the messages on their phones.
The Oklahoma State football program postponed Monday’s practice session because of influenza cases among team members.
Birmingham, a redshirt junior offensive lineman from Katy, Texas, said the Cowboys were notified via the Teamworks app they use to communicate with coaches. After they heard about the change, Mike Gundy shared the update in his Monday news conference.
Gundy said he will learn more about his team’s health status Tuesday, but he estimated five or six players have Type A flu.
“We can get it under control in 36 hours in most cases with these guys,” Gundy said. “But if we go over here and end up with 15 more (cases), then it’s probably not a very smart move.”
Although the Cowboys didn’t assemble for a full-contact practice, smaller groups used their free time to keep working. Birmingham said offensive players had an abbreviated outdoor walkthrough.
“It’s never good to miss a day,” Birmingham said. “But it won’t be too big of a deal.”
The Cowboys plan to compensate for lost time. Gundy said OSU is postponing the missed practice session to the week of the Spring Football Finale, which is set for April 23.
After adjusting to constant COVID-19 tests and quarantine protocols in 2020, the Cowboys are familiar with sudden changes related to health precautions. Gundy said the team members out with illness don’t have “COVID-looking, feeling” symptoms, but the pandemic has made them more cognizant of signs of illnesses such as flu, too.
“If it wasn’t for COVID, they would probably be practicing today and not find out until tomorrow, because that’s just the way they are,” Gundy said. “But now, any time somebody starts to feel sick, they go get checked right away, which I guess is a good thing.”
Gundy added that the ill team members are dealing with “typical flu stuff” but don’t have excessively high fevers. About five months ahead of their season opener, the Cowboys aren’t in a rush, so Gundy decided not to take a risk.
“That’s kind of what we’re doing right now is making sure these guys get over those symptoms that keep them from potentially spreading it, because we’re not trying to get ready to play a game Saturday anyway,” Gundy said. “If we were going to play anyway Saturday, unfortunately, we’d have to send (players with illness) all home, and we’d have to go practice and do the best we can. But now we have the luxury of not going over there.”
