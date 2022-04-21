After training through March and April, the Oklahoma State football team is ready to open its final spring practice to an audience.
OSU will hold its Spring Football Finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, and entry is free. The event is promoted as one component of Orange Power Weekend, which encompasses home softball and baseball games, as well as tailgating on “The Oval” north of the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.
Independent from the athletic department, The Brand Squad at OSU will kick off the weekend with an autograph signing event featuring football players, basketball players, soccer players, wrestlers and golfers from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Spears School of Business.
“A lot going on on campus, a lot going on in the Stillwater community, so we’re looking forward to a good week,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday.
OSU’s spring finale is commonly known as the spring game, but in recent years, the Cowboys haven’t always followed the classic format of dividing into teams for an intrasquad scrimmage. This spring, because of thin offensive line depth, they are planning to stick with a practice structure instead of breaking into opposing squads.
“We don’t have enough big guys up front to split up and have a game,” Gundy said.
There might not be a winning team in the end, but the fans will have constant action to watch. The Spring Football Finale offers a behind-the-scenes look into a standard OSU practice. Gundy said it will include individual drills, 7-on-7 sessions, inside drills and a “team thud period,” which simulates full-speed football without tackling players to the ground.
The “thud period” will resemble a spring game, Gundy said, but instead of putting two teams on the field, the offense will face the defense.
Gundy added that he isn’t concerned about offensive line depth heading into the fall because more players will be available then. Some O-linemen, such as redshirt senior leader Hunter Woodard, have been rehabilitating from injuries, and OSU also has several transfer commits who have not arrived on campus.
Until the O-line reloads, the team has to work with limited personnel.
If the Cowboys were to play a traditional spring game, offensive linemen might have to alternate between teams to make sure both squads had enough guys up front. The practice format prevents that from happening.
“That way, if we have to rotate linemen in, we have them available on that particular sideline,” Gundy said.
Although the picture of the team hasn’t fully taken shape, Gundy expressed happiness with what he has observed in spring practice. Several young Cowboys are growing into larger roles, and new defensive coordinator Derek Mason is putting his spin on OSU’s system.
Boone Pickens Stadium isn’t the only place where Mason will make an appearance during Orange Power Weekend. After the Spring Football Finale, Mason will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cowboy baseball game against TCU, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Then he will head to Cowgirl Stadium to do the same before the softball team’s matchup against Texas, which is slated to begin at 6:30.
Cowboy football coaches will be in the spotlight at O’Brate Stadium throughout the weekend. Gundy is set to deliver the first pitch at the baseball team’s series opener against TCU on Friday evening, and after Mason’s turn Saturday, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn will have his moment on the pitcher’s mound before the Sunday afternoon game.
For fans who are planning to attend the Spring Football Finale as well as a softball or baseball game Saturday, the Spring Tailgate Party offers an intermission between events. Kicking off at 3 p.m., the party is set to feature food trucks, a DJ, a beverage stand, a mechanical bull and inflatables.
Tailgate locations are up for grabs as early as noon Friday.
It’s a way to recreate the festive fall football atmosphere in the spring. As the Cowboys prepare to show fans what they can expect from this season, team members such as sophomore Collin Oliver, who had a breakout freshman year as a nationally recognized edge rusher, look forward to the opportunity.
“Very excited,” Oliver said. “We’re down a couple numbers I think in certain areas, but I think it’s going to be fun with fans coming out and stuff like that. and it’s free.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for updates on Oklahoma State football.
