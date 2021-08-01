Dr. Kayse Shrum marked the one-month anniversary of her taking the reins as president of Oklahoma State University with another statement about conference realignment that has OSU treading in uncertain waters.
On Friday, the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma – as well as at the University of Texas – accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference, which has made the future of the Big 12 Conference uncertain with its flagship blue blood football programs jumping ship.
However, Dr. Shrum was quick to point out the historic moments the OSU athletic department has experienced of late.
“This past week brings a whole new meaning to loyal and true. Thank you to our OSU fans for shouting out what we already knew — OSU Athletics is a top contender in the landscape of college athletics and academics,” Shrum’s statement read. “We celebrated Cade Cunningham’s number one NBA draft pick selection, and are heading into Cowboy football season with a program that is one of only three Power Five schools with a 15-season winning streak thanks to the leadership of Coach (Mike) Gundy and his outstanding coaching staff.”
Gundy commented at the Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas – a week before news broke of OU and Texas planning to leave the league – about the power trio he is forming with Shrum and first-year athletics director Chad Weiberg.
Shrum and Weiberg – both OSU alumni – joined Gundy for the media days at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, which is not common of Big 12 presidents and ADs.
“I think that we have three people that are very interested in coming together as a group and finding ways to continue Oklahoma State on a path that it’s been on, and make it even better than it has been,” Gundy said in mid-July.
Shrum continued her statement released Sunday by addressing the $35 million elephant in the room.
The Big 12 Conference, which distributed roughly that amount to each member school this past season, finds itself vulnerable with the departure of OU and Texas. And the Big 12 has alleged that its media rights partner ESPN had something to do with it – which the cable broadcaster has denied.
According to the Big 12, the American Athletic Conference – with incentive from ESPN, which again has denied – was attempting to bring in some, or all, of the remaining Big 12 departments. However, by comparison, the AAC paid out roughly $5 million per school this past season.
“While this is a time of uncertainty in college sports, I view this as a time of opportunity. OSU is charting a course for our bright future and will take the necessary time to consider the best path forward, working cooperatively with the Big 12 and its institutions,” Shrum’s statement read.
She also addressed concerns held by some Oklahoma State fans and supporters of the potential loss of Bedlam competitions with OU’s move to the SEC.
Oklahoma State has won seven of the past eight Bedlam Series battles –combining the results of all meetings across the athletic department – but the Cowboys have lagged in football, with just two Bedlam wins in the Gundy era.
“Many have asked about the future of Bedlam. We enjoy the intensity and tradition whenever we play OU in any sport,” Shrum wrote. “Right now, there are too many unknowns to determine what the future holds.”
The here and now for the athletic department as a whole has been trending upward, though.
In Mike Holder’s final year as athletic director at his alma mater, the Cowboys finished 18th in the Learfield Director’s Cup – which factors the overall success of Division I athletic departments – and was the second-best among Big 12 departments (behind Texas, which won the Cup).
Each of OSU’s athletic teams participated in the NCAA postseason. Leading the department this past season was the women’s golf team, which tied a program-best with a second-place finish at the national tournament, while the Cowboy wrestling program – behind a national championship by true freshman A.J. Ferrari and another runner-up finish by Daton Fix – was the top men’s program with a third-place finish.
“Our athletic program is strong across the board and I have great respect for the dedication and hard work of our student-athletes in the classroom and their sports,” Shrum closed her statement. “Be assured we will move ahead with purpose, always honoring the principles we live by in the Cowboy Code and doing what is right — even when it’s hard.”
