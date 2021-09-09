Spencer Sanders is available for the Oklahoma State football team's upcoming game against Tulsa.
Sanders, the Cowboys' redshirt junior quarterback, missed their opener against Missouri State because of COVID-19 protocol, but he no longer has to sit out. In Thursday's episode of OSU's "Orange Power Podcast," coach Mike Gundy revealed that Sanders is out of protocol. With links to the full podcast episode, the OSU football Twitter account shared a video snippet of Gundy giving an update on Sanders.
"He's practiced well this week," Gundy said in the video. "He was able to practice throughout the week and feels good. I saw him today, and (he) seems to be doing really well. I'm excited about him getting out there and seeing what he can bring to the table."
Sophomore Shane Illingworth started at quarterback in Sanders' absence, going 22 for 40 with one touchdown and an interception in OSU's 23-16 victory against the Bears last Saturday.
During the past season, Sanders had 2,007 passing yards for 14 touchdowns. He and the Cowboys will face the Golden Hurricane at 11 a.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
