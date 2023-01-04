Oklahoma State sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, and that was only the beginning of the losses for the Cowboys' receiving room.
ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported early Tuesday morning that fellow sophomore wide receiver Bryson Green was entering the portal. Less than an hour later, Cody Nagel of 247Sports shared that true freshman standout Stephon Johnson Jr. also entered the transfer portal.
OSU has now lost six scholarship wideouts to the portal. Richardson, Green and Johnson Jr. combined for 102 catches, 1,380 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.
Amid the whirlwind of departures, Cowboys defensive tackle Samula Tuihalamaka also entered the transfer portal, first reported by Pokes Report after the Richardson news.
Tuihalamaka appeared in 32 games during his four years with the Cowboys. He made 48 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. He started all 13 games for OSU this fall.
The Cowboys have now lost 18 players to the transfer portal, including 16 who were on scholarship. Johnson Jr. being the latest wideout to enter the portal makes him the sixth to do so.
In the portal at the time of publication, in order of entry: Mason Cobb (LB), Na’Drian Dizadare (LB), Preston Hickey (DT), Rashad Dixon (WR), Kanion Williams (S), Spencer Sanders (QB), Braylin Presley (WR), Eli Russ (OL), Thomas Harper (S), Dominic Richardson (RB), Trace Ford (DE), Langston Anderson (WR), Demarco Jones (CB), Jabbar Muhammad (CB), John Paul Richardson (WR), Bryson Green (WR), Samuela Tuihalamaka (DT), Stephon Johnson Jr. (WR).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.