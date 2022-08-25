One week before football returns to Boone Pickens Stadium, the names of Oklahoma State’s starters appeared in print.
The Cowboys released their depth chart Thursday morning, and coach Mike Gundy’s first media luncheon of the season followed.
Many positions feature predictable starters. Redshirt senior Spencer Sanders remains in his role as the first-string quarterback, and junior Dominic Richardson stands atop the list of running backs.
In other spots, questions were answered. Although a depth chart can always shuffle before game time, the initial version provided several hints about what to expect from OSU’s opener against Central Michigan. The two-deep indicates a replenished offensive line, a balance between youth and veteran leadership at offensive skill positions, and a loaded defensive line with interchangeable combinations.
Defensive line set to rotate
The word “or” appears throughout the defensive line’s section of the depth chart.
Tyler Lacy or Trace Ford could start at defensive end. The other defensive end, who often functions as a DE/linebacker known as the Leo, could be Brock Martin or Collin Oliver. The first-string defensive tackles are set –Brendon Evers and Sione Asi – but the Cowboys have some second-string options.
The chart might not reveal who will lead OSU’s defense up front, but it says something about the Cowboys’ explosive D-line: several backups are on par with the starters.
With this depth, Ford said the defensive linemen won’t have to worry about getting tired.
“We’re pretty stacked, plenty of rotation going on, lots of experience,” Ford said. “So dudes should be ready to go.”
With linemen such as Ford and defensive tackle Collin Clay working their way onto the depth chart after injuries, it’s vital to keep everyone fresh. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason can work with multiple combinations and shift guys around the line as he strives to maintain the unit’s dominant presence.
“Nobody really cares who’s the first guy,” Mason said. “Everybody wants to be a guy. And so with that, everybody’s expected to play their role, do their job, and that D-line rotation’s gonna come in big for us.”
The line is full of versatility. In the past, Ford has started at the Leo position, where Oliver and Martin also play, but he could fit there or as a true defensive end.
“The tackles know what to do at nose, the noses know what to do at tackle, the tackles know what to do at end, the Leos are gonna know what to do at defensive end,” Ford said. “We all know what we’re doing, and if we can, we can step into other roles and play them.”
Gundy verbally names his son QB2
The depth chart lists Gunnar Gundy or Garret Rangel as the second-string quarterback, but Mike Gundy gave a definite answer.
When Guerin Emig of the Tulsa World asked who would enter the game if Sanders’ helmet fell off during a play, Gundy didn’t hesitate.
“Gunnar,” he said. “He’s up next.”
Gunnar Gundy, a Stillwater High alumnus, is entering his redshirt freshman year with the Cowboys, while Rangel is a true freshman.
Offensive line regains depth
After struggling with injuries throughout the spring, the offensive line is set.
The depth chart lists Caleb Etienne at left tackle, Taylor Miterko at left guard, Preston Wilson at center, Hunter Woodard at right guard and Jake Springfield at right tackle.
A couple of experienced newcomers bolster the Cowboys in second-string roles. Tyrone Webber from New Mexico Military Institute is listed at backup left guard, and Jason “Queso” Brooks Jr., a Vanderbilt transfer, is behind Springfield.
“(The new guys) came in, and they learned it really quick,” Springfield said. “We’ve been helping them out. It’s really nice to see them and work with them. They’re really good guys, and I’m excited to have them here to help us this season.”
Depth chart features variety at skill positions
Without Jaylen Warren and Tay Martin, OSU will need group effort at running back and receiver.
Although no true freshmen are listed as starters at offensive skill positions, one made the depth chart. Ollie Gordon could be the second-string running back – the word “or” appears between him and redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon, and there’s another “or” between Gordon and Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson.
At receiver, the starters’ classifications range from sophomore to super senior. The depth chart lists sophomore Jaden Bray, junior Brennan Presley, sophomore John Paul Richardson and super-senior Braydon Johnson as first-string receivers. Langston Anderson, a redshirt junior striving for an opportunity after injury, is a second-string wideout behind Johnson, who has also recovered from injury after sitting out last season.
The Cowboys will face Central Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday in Boone Pickens Stadium. For the full depth chart, visit stwnewspress.com.
