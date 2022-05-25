ARLINGTON, Texas – After delivering 100 pitches, Pete Hansen continued to disguise the Oklahoma State baseball team’s offensive power.
Heading into the eighth inning of the Big 12 tournament opener, Texas ace Hansen returned to the mound, and again, the Cowboys couldn’t manage one run. OSU right fielder John Bay extended his at-bat, fouling off a couple of two-strike pitches, but Hansen retired him swinging with a full count. The Cowboys couldn’t rattle Hansen with a new batter, either – he struck out pinch hitter Aidan Meola for the second out.
Although the Cowboys finally evaded the Hansen problem when he headed to the dugout after Zach Ehrhard’s two-out single up the middle, the pitching change couldn’t offer a reprieve. The Longhorns blazed past OSU, 4-0, on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field, bumping the Cowboys to the loser’s bracket.
Fourth-seeded OSU will face eighth-seeded Baylor in a win-or-go-home game at 9 a.m. Thursday. Although the Cowboys held the fifth-seeded Longhorns scoreless for five innings, they had to rely on defense alone as their bats stayed quiet against redshirt sophomore Hansen.
“You got to put all sides of the game together, and we just didn’t quite get into any type of offensive flow where we could get some excitement,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “It was just one of those days where he kept us on pause. We never got the play button pushed when it came to offense.”
In the regular season, the Cowboys (36-19) had little trouble with Hansen. They racked up six runs on nine hits to start their series sweep of the Longhorns, but he flipped the script Wednesday. Matching his career high of 122 pitches, Hansen threw 12 strikeouts, allowed three hits and gave up two walks.
“He looked very much like he had a good feel for his pitches, both the fastball and slider,” Holliday said.
The game began as a pitching duel between Hansen and OSU starter Victor Mederos, but it devolved into a lopsided loss for the Cowboys.
Mederos had an electric start, breezing through the first inning as he needed only six pitches to retire the Longhorns’ batters in order. OSU’s defense remained solid until the sixth inning.
Texas shortstop Trey Faltine, who went 3 for 4 at the plate, led off with a single to left field. Center fielder Douglas Hodo III followed with a bunt, and the ball dribbled in front of the plate as Mederos and catcher Ian Daugherty raced to grab it. Mederos picked it up and made a barehanded throw to second baseman Roc Riggio, who was covering at first base, but the ball flew far past the first baseline.
Capitalizing on Mederos’ throwing error, Faltine sprinted from first base all the way to home plate, bringing in the Longhorns’ first run as Hodo reached second.
Despite the error, Mederos kept Texas (40-17) in check for most of the game. He said since recovering from injury, he has made some pitching adjustments with help from coach Rob Walton.
“I felt back to normal,” Mederos said. “...I felt good. I felt I was able to command the ball. There’s some pitches I wish I got back, but that’s part of baseball.”
The Cowboys relied on Mederos until he surrendered Austin Todd’s solo home run and a single from Skyler Messinger, who scored on Faltine’s RBI single, in the seventh. Then Hueston Morrill jogged out of the bullpen to finish the game, allowing two hits and only one run, Silas Ardoin’s solo homer to left field in the top of the ninth.
The defensive effort could have been enough if the Cowboys had created an offensive spark. Instead, it never happened. High popups and foul balls were frequent, but hits were not. OSU had no hits until the fifth inning, when Bay sliced a two-out single to left field.
The Cowboys’ usual stars had limited roles. All-Big 12 first-team selection Nolan McLean went 0 for 4 at the plate. Fellow All-Big 12 honoree Griffin Doersching drew two walks but recorded no hits.
Holliday said he liked the way his team prepared for the day and approached batting practice, but those steps didn’t produce results on offense.
“We just didn’t get anything going,” Holliday said. “There’s times when you can, as a coach, put your finger on certain elements that disappoint you, but we ran into a pitcher today that gave us nothing, and as a result, we didn’t earn enough on our own. Some days, when the guy’s locked in, you have to earn something, meaning you have to make adjustments or do something mid-game to turn the tide.
“We simply didn’t turn it today, but it doesn’t change the way you feel about your team. We’re all disappointed, for sure, but you have a choice to evaluate the performance, make the necessary adjustments, come back tomorrow with great resolve and play better. That’s it.”
