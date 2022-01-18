Expectations are high for Oklahoma State’s softball and baseball programs.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys landed in the top 10 of their respective preseason polls Tuesday. The D1Softball preseason poll lists the Cowgirls at No. 3, their best preseason standing in program history. The Cowboys checked in at No. 7 in the D1Baseball Preseason Poll.
Each poll features a Big 12 Conference team in the top spot. Oklahoma stands at No. 1 in the softball rankings, and Texas received the highest ranking among the baseball programs.
During the past spring, the Cowgirls compiled a 48-12 record and advanced into the Women’s College World Series, where they defeated Georgia but lost to James Madison and Florida State. OSU softball will travel to Tempe, Arizona, to start the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 against Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic.
The Cowboys went 36-19-1 during the past season but didn’t advance past the Tuscon Regional. OSU baseball opens its schedule with a three-game series against Vanderbilt, where Josh Holliday was once an assistant coach.The first game is set for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
