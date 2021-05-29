The position the Cowgirl’s find themselves in is an unfamiliar one, but coach Kenny Gajewski will take it all day.
Texas beat Oklahoma State 4-2 on Saturday in game two of the Stillwater Super Regional.
Sophomore Longhorn pitcher Shea O’Leary (16-5) held the Cowgirl offense to just two runs on three hits. The OSU offense had been averaging 8.75 runs-per-game in regional and super regional action coming into the game but were stifled.
Because OSU won the first game of the series, the Longhorn victory sets up the critical third and final game.
Gajewski said if he were told when first meeting with his team in August that they could play a winner-take-all game to advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, he would take it.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Gajewski said. “Texas isn’t going to lay over. We’ve just got to take it to them.”
The Cowgirls (46-10) have shown a propensity for bouncing back. OSU is 7-2 on the year in games after a loss. One of those wins was against Texas in the first game of the Big 12 Tournament after losing against No. 1 Oklahoma in the final game of the regular season.
With Sunday’s game determining which Big 12 team will advance and which team will have their season cut short, the Cowgirls are well aware of what they must do to bounce back.
“We just have to come out here tomorrow with some high intensity,” junior Kiley Naomi said. “We know Texas is going to put up a big fight, so we have to come out with that same fight and come out on top tomorrow.”
O’Leary is expected to pitch again for Texas and will likely face off against OSU senior ace Carrie Eberle.
At 24-3 on the season, Eberle has dominated the country, and Texas has been no exception. She is undefeated against the Longhorns and held them to one run Friday.
With the series tied and the teams set to play for the seventh time, both OSU and UT will put the bad memories of the past out of mind— the Cowgirl’s having to erase the loss fresh in their minds and the Longhorns knowing they have lost to OSU five times.
“The past is not a predictor of future results,” Texas coach Mike White said.
That could benefit either team tomorrow, but one thing is for certain.
“Somebody is going to be disappointed tomorrow, there’s no doubt about it,” White said.
To move to 8-2 after a loss and advance to the College World series, the mentality OSU must adopt is clear.
“You want to lay it all on the line and give it all you have because you never know when the last day is going to be,” Naomi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.