OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite dropping 10 of its final 12 games to close out the regular season, everything Oklahoma State softball aspired for was within reach.
Amid the woes, Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski was adamant about one thing: They wanted to be one of the top-eight teams on Selection Sunday, which would pave the way to hosting a Super Regional in Stillwater.
But Friday afternoon, Gajewski walked into a bottom-floor room at Hall of Fame Stadium and digested No. 8 OSU’s 8-7 loss to Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 Softball Championship.
“We’re gonna get to go home. We know we’ll be hosting that first round,” he said. “Beyond that, I don’t know. We’ll get what we deserve, and we’ll take that. We’ll make the most of it.”
The Cowgirls (41-14) were three outs away from flipping their fate and advancing to the semifinals for a matchup with No. 7 Texas. OSU entered the seventh inning holding a 6-4 lead over the Jayhawks (25-26), who the Cowgirls swept during the regular season.
Then Kansas – which won its first Big 12 tournament game since 2007 – posted a four-run top of the seventh, an onslaught that put the Jayhawks ahead and effectively hushed the OSU faithful who made the hour trip down the road.
OSU was seemingly fine despite giving up a run on a ground-ball single that found its way under a couple of gloves and through the middle of the Cowgirls’ infield. But the Jayhawks scored on a bang-bang play at the plate, one that required a review, and one that was reversed from originally being ruled an out.
Kansas followed that with a soft-hit ball that fell behind third base and in front of the left fielder, and the Jayhawks’ final dig was another ground ball that ricocheted off of OSU third baseman Morgan Bloodworth and bounced away from shortstop Kiley Naomi.
“We just can’t catch a break. We’re just kind of doing it to ourselves and just can’t catch any breaks,” Gajewski said. “The good news is: I don’t know if it can get worse.”
The Cowgirls committed four errors compared to the Jayhawks’ none. One of those came in the top of the seventh. Another two came in the top of the sixth. Kansas scored a combined five runs throughout those two innings.
Until then, OSU looked like the team it hadn’t been recently. Runs had come at a premium during the late-season skid, but right fielder Katelynn Carwile wasn’t going to let that be the case.
Carwile, a junior, stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and delivered in the biggest of ways. She cranked her second home run of the season, a 240-foot shot to center field, to put OSU ahead 5-3.
“I think, for me, it was more of just how Coach G says, ‘Be where your feet are.’” Carwile said. “Like, I wasn’t trying to do anything big in the moment. I was just trying to stay where I was, do what I could for my team to help them out as much as I could.”
Carwile’s three-run blast was emblematic of how the Cowgirls came out swinging after inclement weather postponed the game. They took the field Friday and looked completely different than they did during the first three innings on Thursday evening.
But that didn’t carry over throughout the remainder of the morning. Not enough, anyway. The Cowgirls’ offense fizzled out with a one-run effort with the game on the line in the bottom of the seventh.
And if it hadn’t been for the delay, Kansas coach Jennifer McFalls isn’t sure if OSU would’ve been able to catch the Jayhawks, who led 3-1 prior to the postponement and had seized every bit of momentum.
“I think the whole stadium felt like that last night, personally,” McFalls said. “I felt like our team felt that way. We all did. And (Oklahoma State) is a tough team. They’re a tough team to beat, and sometimes it does take momentum.”
Gajewski and Co. will spend the next few days trying to put the past couple of weeks behind them. After all, nothing that’s happened up to this point will matter when regionals get going.
It’s an opportunity for the Cowgirls to wipe the slate clean. Their recent woes? Consider them obsolete. All of their successes before then? Throw those away, too.
A new season starts now, and what lies ahead for OSU will be revealed during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday evening.
“I think we’re in this infancy of learning how to play where people give you their best every day,” Gajewski said. “I think it’ll be good on these kids to go home and chill, just be normal for a couple of days. Then we’ll get regrouped and go.”
