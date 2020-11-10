Although no visiting teams were allowed in this fall, Cowgirl Stadium has been a busy place the past two months.
It’s hosted seven Oklahoma State softball intra-squad scrimmages during the 2020 fall season. In a normal year, OSU would have hosted several teams for scrimmages during the fall season, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to change plans this year, as it has with every other sport.
Thus, the Cowgirls played seven competitive games in front of fans in order to create as close to a real-game atmosphere as possible. However, it wasn’t always easy.
“It’s been different that what we’re used to with COVID, the restrictions and wearing masks,” OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski said during a Zoom conference last week. “We got off to a bad start. We had a couple positive tests and then we had some contact tracing, so we didn’t get started when we wanted to. Once we got going, everything was good and we’ve kind of hit our stride.”
The Cowgirls wrapped up their fall season Nov. 1. It was a successful one, according to Gajewski.
“The fall has gone really well,” Gajewski said. “I really like this team. We just finished up a little seven-game series that I thought was maybe as productive as any fall scrimmages that we’ve had. I think with the COVID year that all of these kids got, or can take if they want to, it created a roster that’s really deep – even deeper than we had ever hoped for.
“So, we were able to have two very competitive teams to be able to play these games. We did them with umpires and with pretty nice crowds. Each week we had them, we ran the scoreboard and had the P.A., so it felt like a real game, and they were uniform. I thought we got as much out of it as we could.”
During the Zoom conference, Gajewski was asked if his players have improved during the fall playing each other. He said making the scrimmages an importance wasn’t an issue, because they felt like typical games.
“We’ve benefitted because we’ve opened these scrimmages up like normal games,” Gajewski said. “We take pre-game BP. We take a pre-game meal. We’re in uniform, which we’ve never done if we’re just having a scrimmage. We’re announcing, we’re running the scoreboard and we’re playing music. The atmosphere for four out of our seven games was crazy. … I think having all of that, we haven’t had very much difficulty getting their attention.”
Another reason the scrimmages were successful is the competitive level of this year’s squad. The Cowgirls were 19-5 last year – with four of the five losses coming by a single run – when the season stopped March 12. They were scheduled to host a doubleheader on the first day of the Cowgirl Invitational that day.
OSU had won 12-consecutive games before the pandemic halted sports across the country. OSU was ranked No. 11 and was aiming for a second-straight berth into the Women’s College World Series to cap its season.
The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring athletes who lost their 2020 seasons. Thus, the Cowgirls returned the majority of their lineup this fall, making the recent scrimmages very competitive.
“We’re tremendously deep,” Gajewski said. “This is the best team we’ve had here. If you guys were here last year, I thought last year was the best team we had talent wise that we have had. We were off to a great start and then, as you guys know, COVID hits and everything stops.
“Now, having almost all of these kids back and adding these freshmen and a couple of transfers, there is a lot of competition here – more than we’ve ever had. May be the toughest job as a coaching staff we’ve had here to figure out the right moves and the right personnel to be playing. As a coach, that’s what you work for. I’m excited for what this team can do.”
Gajewski and his staff also added four freshmen and two graduate transfers to this year’s talent-filled roster. Those six newcomers will be competing for time on a roster that returns its starting lineup from last spring.
Yet, Gajewski said those newcomers have various ways of contributing, so he doesn’t want them to never see the field. He knows handling playing time will be a challenge when the Cowgirls’ 2021 spring season begins.
“We just told everyone right when we got back that ‘Hey, there are no guarantees,’” Gajewski said. “I love to play young kids. We have always played freshmen here. We’ve never shied away from playing them, even when there were some growing pains. …
“If we were playing today, none of the (newcomers) would be in the lineup right now. But, they’re probably making as much progress as anybody here. I think if you asked everyone around our program, the freshmen have been really good – maybe as good of a freshman group that we’ve had here in a bit. … They’re going to play. I just don’t see them as starters quite yet. I would tell you those kids are going to play. How much? I don’t know yet.”
The Cowgirls don’t have a spring schedule yet. The season usually begins in February, and when it does, Gajewski likes his team’s chances to be one of the best in the country.
“We’re going to play a top-notch schedule, as long as everything stays on pace there,” Gajewski said. “We have the ability to be a top-10 team again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.