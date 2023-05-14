Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski was sure of one thing in the aftermath of the Cowgirls' 8-7 loss to Kansas in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
Anything after? His guess was as good as anybody's.
"We know we’ll be hosting that first round,” he said May 12. “Beyond that, I don’t know. We’ll get what we deserve, and we’ll take that. We’ll make the most of it.”
OSU's full body of work throughout the regular season would suggest the Cowgirls deserved to be one of the country's top-eight seeds, putting them in a position to accomplish their season-long goals of hosting a Super Regional.
The data shows that's what Gajewski and Co. deserve, and that's what they got. OSU was tabbed as the country's No. 6 seed during the NCAA Softball Selection Show on Sunday evening.
The Cowgirls will play UMBC in their first regional matchup. The other half of the bracket consists of Nebraska and Wichita State, which is responsible for two of OSU's losses this season.
The four-team, double-elimination tournament starts Friday and ends Sunday. The winner will head to Super Regionals. Should that be OSU, the Cowgirls will defend Cowgirl Stadium – what would then be a second time in as many weeks – for a trip to the Women's College World Series.
The Cowgirls finished the regular season with an overall record of 41-14 and 10-8 in Big 12 play. Until the middle of April, they were in a position to push Oklahoma – the country's No. 1 team – atop the league standings before dropping five in a row.
That was the beginning of a skid that plagued the Pokes throughout the backend of the regular season and followed them into the Big 12 tournament. The Cowgirls will enter regionals having lost 11 of their past 13.
Their latest loss – the one that effectively put their hosting hopes in jeopardy – was the Jayhawks' first win in the league's postseason since 2007.
"Our message has been good through, even through this hard time. There's no panic," Gajewski said May 12. "There's nobody getting on each other. These guys are working. These guys are close. These guys have actually gotten closer through all of this."
Take all OSU's recent woes and throw them out the window. Regardless of what happened in the month leading up to Selection Sunday, the Cowgirls are dancing. And it's on their own dance floor.
