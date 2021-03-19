INDIANAPOLIS – Cade Cunningham didn’t have the NCAA Tournament opener he would have liked Friday night, but he has at least one more to redeem himself.
Oklahoma State’s star freshman made only three field goals – all in the second half – but he hammered the nails into Liberty’s coffin with free throws late in the contest.
OSU beat Liberty, 69-60, earning its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. The Cowboys advance to play Oregon State on Sunday. Game time hasn’t been announced as of press time.
“I’m really happy for our kids,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We fought and scrapped and clawed. None of our guys have been in this moment before, and for them to figure out a way to have success against a really good team is pretty special.”
Cunningham scored 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field, including 1 of 6 from 2-point range. However, he made 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
He made six of those in the final 2 minutes and 55 seconds. Cunningham scored nine of the final 11 OSU points – with a 3-pointer in the middle of those foul shots.
The other two – the final two – came on a pair of free throws from sophomore Avery Anderson. He led all players with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe. Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe also scored in double-digits with 10 points.
“I don’t put as much pressure on myself,” Anderson said. “I just go out there and do what I need to do for my team to win games. At that point, my team needed some scoring, so luckily I have good teammates. They saw I got it going early and they just kept feeding me the ball.”
Anderson was excited to win his first tournament game, but he said it’s just the beginning.
“It feels good to win, but we’ve got a lot more in store,” Anderson said. “I’m ready to play the next game already. It’s a blessing that we get to play in this tournament.”
OSU (21-8) led the final 17:23 of the game, but could never build its lead to double figures. Liberty hung around, and its fans let them know with cheers throughout the game.
The Cowboys made only a single field goal in the final 4:55, but they did enough at the foul line and on the defensive end to earn the big win. They held Liberty (23-6) to 37.5 percent (21 of 56) from the field.
OSU also forced Liberty to commit a season-high 18 turnovers.
“They were excited to play, but we made some boneheaded mistakes and we were playing against a really good team,” Boynton said of his players. “I didn’t expect to win by 20 no matter what the seed lines look like in here. It was a hard-fought game and I’m glad our defense carried us at the end of the day.”
Cunningham scored his first field goal of the game with 15:25 left in the contest. He scored only a single point in the first half after splitting two foul shots and missing all five of his field goal attempts.
A few minutes later, Cunningham sank a 3-pointer to break a tie at 39. It sparked an 8-0 run by the Cowboys, as freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe followed with two free throws and a traditional three-point play.
Liberty responded with a 5-0 of its own as the OSU offense went cold for a few possessions. OSU sophomore Avery Anderson, who kept the Cowboys in the game during the first half, ended that streak with a steal, layup and free throw.
“Liberty is a good. We knew they were going to make a run at some point,” Anderson said. “We just had to keep doing what we was doing by having high hands on the 3 ball, get out in transition, stay together and keep communicating with each other.”
With just over six minutes left in the game, the Cowboys pushed their lead to nine points after an offensive rebound and bucket by sophomore Keylan Boone. Liberty quickly answered with a 3-pointer and the lead remained six heading into the final four minutes of the game.
OSU grabbed a lead in the opening two minutes of the second half. A pair of free throws from junior Isaac Likekele and a bucket from sophomore Kalib Boone gave the Cowboys a 31-30 lead.
The Cowboys found themselves down three points at half, after a sluggish opening 20 minutes of action. They shot 40 percent from the field, but made only a single 3-pointer in eight attempts, compared to Liberty’s 5-of-11 shooting from long range.
Liberty led for the final 13:54 of the half, after taking a 9-8 lead as part of an 8-0 run, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers. The Flames’ lead expanded to six on multiple occasions, but OSU never let it get out of control.
Anderson led the Cowboys with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He kept the Cowboys from falling too far behind in the first half.
“I feel like we got everything we wanted, the shots just weren’t falling,” Anderson said. “… We got it going throughout the game.”
Boynton said Anderson ran out of gas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game March 13. Anderson scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with four turnovers in the loss to Texas.
Yet, he wasn’t shocked by Anderson’s performance Friday night in the victory.
“I’m not surprised that with a few days to get his mind right and get some rest that he came out and played the way he did today,” Boynton said.
