Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt landed the program’s first commitment via the transfer portal in a big way when former North Texas guard Quincy Noble pledged to the Cowgirls last Thursday.
Then another commitment came from Arkansas transfer Rylee Langerman, a guard from Norman who announced she was returning home on Tuesday.
And another, the Cowgirls’ third in seven days, came on Thursday afternoon when former Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti shared via social media that she’ll don bright orange for her senior season.
Chatzileonti, a 6-foot-3 post presence, averaged 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds on 44 percent shooting during her three years with the Jayhawks. She appeared in 11 games this past season (with five starts), posting averages of 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds before missing the latter half with an injury.
She’ll fill an immediate need for the Cowgirls, who had their frontcourt depleted with the departures of Taylen Collins (transfer portal), Kassidy De Lapp (graduation) and Trinitee Jackson (graduation).
Hoyt and Co. have remained aggressive in reloading the roster to follow a campaign in which OSU finished fourth in the Big 12 after the league’s coaches tabbed them ninth in the preseason polls.
That isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.
