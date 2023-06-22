Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jacie Hoyt seemingly isn’t going anywhere in the foreseeable future, and that’s been evident in the program’s recruiting efforts.
She received a contract extension, one that slates her to be in Stillwater through the 2027-28 season, after leading the Cowgirls to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in her first year at the helm. Hoyt and a new-look staff have been reloading for another run back to the big dance, but they haven’t let that stop them from trying to build on an already-laid foundation.
They, similar to Mike Boynton and the OSU men, have been active since June 15 – when the direct contact period opened. Since then, coaches have officially been able to reach out to prospects in the Class of 2025.
For Hoyt and Co., that’s meant doubling down on their pursuit of the best in-state prospects that group has to offer.
They’ve reached out to – and verbally offered – Oklahoma’s top-five recruits in ESPN’s 2025 Super 60: No. 8 Keeley Parks (Norman), No. 13 Keziah Lofton (Bethany), No. 16 Janiyah Williams (Edmond North), No. 29 Marcayla Johnson (Booker T. Washington) and No. 43 Avery Hjelmstad (Edmond North).
“It was definitely exciting to get it,” Hjelmstad told News Press on Thursday morning. “I went to maybe four or five (football) games before I got offered, so I was really close with the staff. Even some events today at different colleges, I’ll still talk to them.”
The Cowgirls were onto these soon-to-be juniors early, too. Hjlemstad announced her verbal offer via social media in November. Parks, Lofton, Williams, and Johnson announced theirs in May. The communication, as much as permitted, has been constant – something that’s picked up more over the past week.
That’s important for a recruit like Hjlemstad, who wants to have meaningful relationships as much as she wants to win. And, thus far, she has when it comes to Hoyt and her staff. A large part of that stems from the 6-foot guard’s trips to Stillwater in the fall.
“I want a coach who, not only on the court, but off the court has trust and respect for me – as a player and as an individual,” Hjlemstad said. “Seeing that passion (Hoyt) has for her players, and being able to go to the locker room after and see how she reacts after losses and after big wins, it’s really good to see how she cares for them.”
This past winter, Hjlemstad and Williams helped lead Edmond Memorial to the Class 6A semifinals and a final record of 22-5. The former averaged 12.7 points and four rebounds a game, and the latter posted averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Parks, who visited OSU in September and is considered the state’s top prospect in the Class of 2025, dropped more than 20 points a game for Norman as a sophomore in addition to averages of four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Only two of the aforementioned five, Lofton (Oklahoma) and Johnson (Baylor), have pledged elsewhere. The rest of them aren’t in any rush, though. At least not Hjelmstad, who doesn’t expect to have a decision until before her senior year.
“I think it’s definitely just kind of – not waiting to see, but just watching who’s next,” she said. “There’s a lot of girls with offers out. … There’s a bunch of other girls who haven’t decided yet, so it’s definitely kind of – not a race, but it’s, like, ‘Oh, who’s gonna go where?’ It’s exciting, though.”
Through everything, Hjelmstad said, Hoyt’s passion continues to stand out. After all, that’s the thing that helped the Cowgirls lay the foundation of a new era last season. It’s what’s helped them land highly coveted transfers this offseason.
And, soon, it could be just the thing to keep some of the top in-state talent close to home.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.