'A new challenge': OSU soccer coach Carmichael talks conference realignment

Colin Carmichael sees fierce competitors in each Power Five conference that could potentially welcome Oklahoma State if the Big 12 Conference were to disband.
The Pac-12 Conference boasts top-notch soccer programs UCLA, USC, Stanford and Washington State. The ACC is home to Duke, as well as Florida State, the No. 1 seed and runner-up to Santa Clara in the 2020 NCAA tournament. The Cowgirls enjoy competing against Big Ten standout Penn State, and if the Big 12 remains mostly intact, then OSU will continue to contend with familiar foes – minus a couple.
For those reasons, the OSU coach isn’t too worried about conference realignment.
“If we do end up playing in a new league, I kind of look at it like a new challenge,” Carmichael said.
Texas and OU’s forthcoming split from their conference, which became official in late July when they accepted invitations to join the SEC, will have a ripple effect on all of the Big 12’s athletic programs. As the revenue-producing giant, football is typically at the center of these discussions, but the landscape of women’s soccer will change in different ways.
The impact could be less drastic because the conference leaders in soccer aren’t the same as the football heavyweights. The Sooners and Longhorns haven’t recently fielded championship teams, Carmichael pointed out. OU hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2016, and the Longhorns have fared better but haven’t dominated the conference. OU and Texas finished in the bottom half of the Big 12 last season.
Instead, West Virginia and TCU have recently ruled the conference, with the Cowgirls right behind them. If the Big 12 manages to avoid dissolution, then soccer standings might not change much.
“Moving forward, it doesn’t affect us that badly from a competitive standpoint,” Carmichael said. “…The teams that have been competing at the top are still around even if (OU and Texas) leave.”
From a financial perspective, Texas and OU’s departure carries more weight because of TV contracts, Carmichael noted. This month, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby estimated that each Big 12 school’s revenue will drop $14 million when the Sooners and Longhorns leave.
“That trickles down to all the sports, and so that could affect us,” Carmichael said.
Because of media rights contracts, the Longhorns and Sooners are set to stay in the conference until summer 2025, but there is a chance they could make an early exit. This won’t affect student-athletes like Hannah Webb, a fifth-year defender who is leaving OSU at the end of this semester, but she recognizes how a conference shuffle could impact her young teammates.
“Obviously, we’ll still be playing soccer, but it’s different when you completely change where you’re traveling, the teams you play,” Webb said. “… So when I’m streaming the games in the future, I’ll definitely be thinking of them.”
The loss of Bedlam is one notable consequence of the Big 12 breakup. The Cowgirls have a four-match win streak against the Sooners, and though Carmichael enjoys the rivalry, he said OSU could start a new tradition with a different big opponent. The decision to play in a nonconference Bedlam match would depend on a number of factors, including its effect on OSU’s RPI.
And if the Cowgirls switch conferences, replacing Bedlam would be only one of many changes. Regardless of the Big 12’s future, Carmichael has confidence in OSU’s leadership.
“I think wherever we end up, we’ll be fine,” Carmichael said. “With the stadium and the administration and the support we get here, we’ll be fine either way.”
