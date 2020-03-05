After a tough first three weeks of the season, Chelsea Alexander took a look at her play and realized what her problem was.
Like Scotty Smalls in the 1993 film “The Sandlot,” Alexander was thinking too much.
Each season, the underrecruited Latta High product has fought for playing time, earning her a key role on the Oklahoma State softball team every year. However, this season, with an influx of talented outfielders, Alexander found herself fighting for a position again.
Playing against some of the best pitchers in the nation, Alexander couldn’t get out of her head. Each time she walked to the plate, she was trying to do too much, trying to keep her starting role and when she fell out of the order, Alexander was trying too hard to make it back on there.
So, she looked back and remembered why she was a Cowgirl in the first place and why she decided to put on that orange and black uniform every day. Because it was fun.
“It is just going back to the reason and finding my why,” Alexander said. “I do this because it is fun. I literally just enjoy it. I mean, I can’t go play pro and make a career out of it, you know what I mean? I just play because it is fun and reminding myself of that helps.”
The junior outfielder was true to herself and when her number was called on Saturday night against a top-10 Oregon team in extra innings, she knew she was going to go out there and relax.
Despite sitting for 15 innings that day through a doubleheader, Alexander was locked in on every at-bat of her teammates, figuring out the nuances of the Ducks’ pitching staff. When coach Kenny Gajewski sent her to the plate to bring Sydney Pennington home and give OSU the win, Alexander didn’t overthink it.
Gajewski saw something different in her. When Alexander – who had been struggling with going over pitches that were high in the zone – let the first pitch go without a swing, he knew she had overcome the mental funk she had been in.
“I just told her to give us a great at-bat,” Gajewski said. “She took the first pitch and the ball was up and she took it and her body didn’t move. She gave me this look with some bounce in her step and I looked at Jeff and said, ‘She took that like she knew where it was.’ I had no idea she was going to get a hit on the next pitch. That look she gave me, it told me everything.”
Alexander connected on the pitch, sending Pennington across the plate for the win and relieving the cloud of stress that had been hanging over herself for the first month of the season.
“How my previous three weekends had gone up until that point were really rough on me and that hit, there is lot of pictures that show how emotional I was,” Alexander said. “I was crying after I hit second base. It was a sigh of relief once that ball made contact with my bat. It was a solid hit. I just have to remind myself that it worked out and was good enough and what my team needed. That hit, that feeling, immediately a pressure was lifted off my shoulders. It was nice.”
Alexander earned herself a spot back in the starting lineup on Sunday and she reached base every time against Drake as the Cowgirls wrapped up a 5-0 win to finish the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with an unbeaten record.
She doesn’t know why the season started so slow, but playing nine ranked teams in a 15-game span with some of the best pitchers in the country certainly didn’t make it easier on her. But now that she seems to be out of her slump, Alexander is excited to get back to playing, starting with this weekend’s Mizuno Classic at Cowgirl Stadium.
“For me, it is reminding myself that that’s the kind of player I am,” Alexander said. “I am a hard worker, that is the whole reason I am where I am today. Just remembering that is what it takes for me to get on the field is continuing to work hard. It was pretty hard on my head lately having to go through it. Having a lot of conversations with coaches and knowing I have nothing to lose, just to go out and play.
“Whatever it is to help the team. Whether that is a pinch hitter, a start, a pinch runner, a cheerer in the dugout. Whatever it is, I want to help. I told Hayley Busby the other day that things work themselves out. Trusting the process and knowing that things will end up how they should be.”
Gajewski said for Alexander – and all his batters really – that they can’t afford to dwell on the past. It is part of what is both great and bad about softball is a couple of hits can make a player forget about a slump, but a couple of strikeouts will make them forget about those hits pretty quickly.
“Right now, after that hit, the only moment that she remembers is what happened,” Gajewski said. “That is what makes this game so awesome is you can be struggling and not very good and then have a couple of good at-bats. She has forgot about the rest of everything up to this point. That is why this game is so humbling and so fun and worth everything.”
Looking at the weekend
The Cowgirls (13-5) will play Mercer, No 25 Utah, Murray State once and Missouri State twice this weekend. Gajewski said it should be a good test, with Missouri State having a pitcher in Steffany Dickerson who owns a 0.88 ERA.
OSU has some good arms in its staff, too, as well with pitching coach John Bargfeldt in charge of the second-best team in the nation ERA-wise with a combined 1.26 ERA. Graduate transfer Carrier Eberle leads the group with a 0.48 mark, good for sixth in the country.
Like last week when OSU and Tulsa each played as a tournament host, the four programs coming to Stillwater this weekend will also play games in Norman. Gajewski said that is how more and more of these tournaments are starting to come about if you want to attract good talent.
“This is what it is all about,” Gajewski said. “You have to ally to get teams to come. People want to come and see everyone. If I spent $40,000 on a trip, I would love to play OU and OSU, throw Tulsa in there, as well. You are talking about three top-30 RPI teams in the country within an hour. It is hard to find. We felt like we should work together. I know how a lot of our fans feel about OU. I understand it. But we are better together in a lot of ways when we do things like this. It helps us and helps them, too. Otherwise we wouldn't do it. Sometimes you keep your friends close, but your enemies closer and that is what we got to do.”
Problem with the polls
Gajewski, the Cowgirls’ fifth-year coach, has never had a problem speaking his mind in a variety of topics.
One subject he has taken issue with is the polls. While he is happy to see the parity on display this year, with multiple teams throughout the top 10 suffering losses that might not have happened in previous years, he said the polls are still a hindrance to the overall game.
OSU, which comes in at No. 12 in the ESPN poll and No. 14 in the Coaches poll this week, isn’t the problem, either, Gajewski said.
“The rankings are a joke, I will tell you that. So I try not to pay attention to it unless my friends or family tell me. It is what it is. The unfortunate thing in our sport is we still have a lot of people who don't want to vote for the right teams and do their research,” Gajewski said. “They want to vote for their friends. I made a commitment to vote on the polls a couple of years back and it takes me a lot of time on Monday on my day off. I research scores, their schedules and I am getting tired to be honest, because it is a joke looking at the way some people vote. It is the last piece of our game that needs to go away. People need to pay attention to what is going on. And that is not just me. I look at others and think they should be higher or lower. Others that shouldn't be in the top 10 with their schedule. Last year is over, it means nothing. It is the way it is.”
