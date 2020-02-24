Asberry getting back to old form after knee injury

Ja’Mee Asberry had the ball, as usual.
She dribbled it down the court. A player from the other team bumped into Asberry. She bumped her back.
That was when Asberry’s left knee gave out.
It was July 2017 at an AAU tournament in Louisiana. Obviously, her participation in that event was over, but it got worse.
When the diagnosis came, Asberry received the news many athletes fear. She had torn her anterior cruciate ligament. The injury forced her to sit out her final season at Tulsa’s East Central High School.
Asberry, a redshirt sophomore point guard for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team, had a challenging path ahead. She had to go through rehab. She had to practice bending and straightening her injured leg. But perhaps worst of all, she had to wait.
“I’ve had a broken toe before,” Asberry said. “You come back (in) six weeks. But being out eight months, that was terrible for me. I didn’t like it because I never sat around that much.”
Asberry had never sat around because she has had a basketball in her hands since she was 4.
Asberry was raised on the court. Her three older sisters played. Her parents played, and her father is a coach who has mentored her most of her life.
James Asberry played for Oklahoma Wesleyan and coached Asberry her entire high school career. She played for Webster High School as a freshman, and when he stepped down and became an assistant at East Central, she transferred with him.
OSU coach Jim Littell said Asberry’s father has had the biggest impact on the kind of player she has become.
“He knows the game and he’s excellent at teaching the fundamentals of the game,” Littell said. “He’s had her on the court a lot. James has done a great job of coaching her, but he’s done a great job of being a dad as well.”
Fortunately for Asberry, tearing her ACL the summer before her senior year didn’t mean the end of her basketball career. She completed her schoolwork and graduated from high school a semester early. She enrolled at OSU in January 2018 and redshirted the 2017-18 season while she got ready to play.
Littell said the injury didn’t discourage him from recruiting her.
“It’s not an easy surgery to recover from, but it’s pretty standard anymore that it happens on a lot of basketball teams,” Littell said. “She was a good kid and a good player, and we weren’t gonna lift her offer, for sure.”
Asberry made her Cowgirl debut in the 2018-19 opener against Arkansas State. She played nine minutes and didn’t score, but she followed that with nine points and six assists against UC Riverside two days later. Her first start came against Samford in her fourth game.
She played in every game and started in 17, including 15 conference games.
Asberry wore a knee brace her freshman season, and Littell said it affected her performance.
“She didn’t have the speed or the confidence that she needed that first year on it,” Littell said. “But when she (took) the brace off, I thought she was back to her normal speed.”
After averaging 6.5 points per game as a freshman, Asberry is up to 7.6 points per game. She has 70 assists, up from 60 last year.
Getting back to her normal speed was important. Teammate Vivian Gray, a junior forward, said Asberry uses her speed to help OSU play at the pace it wants.
“She pushes the ball really well,” Gray said. “She’s a really good athlete and she’s really fast. When she’s in the game, it’s kind of a high tempo, high speed, which is good for our team since we’re athletic.”
Still, Asberry said she isn’t satisfied with how she has played since her injury.
“I usually put the ball in the hole,” Asberry said. “I’m a scoring point guard. I like passing the ball, giving assists, but … I think I need to get back in that and produce for my team.”
In high school, Asberry led East Central to the Oklahoma Class 5A state title her junior year. She earned several honors that season, including playoff MVP. This came after the Cardinals reached the state semifinals her sophomore season.
She played for two AAU teams. She started with Oklahoma-based Playing With Purpose before transferring to the Arkansas Banshees. Asberry said she won so many MVP and all-tournament awards she can’t keep track.
Asberry said she has been in a slump since coming to OSU. She said she is trying to find herself and bring back AAU Asberry.
“I didn’t care who was in front of me,” Asberry said. “Even though I was committed, I still wanted to play good in front of all the college coaches. When I was in (AAU), I did not care about a thing. I did whatever I had to do.”
Littell said what Asberry is going through is normal. Different players take different lengths of time to adjust to playing in Division I, and having to do that while recovering from a major injury makes it even more difficult. Both said it is a process and takes hard work.
Asberry is being challenged even more than the typical young Division I player. Littell said she is being rushed into playing against some of the nation’s best point guards.
“We have a sophomore point guard,” Littell said. “A lot of the people that we’re playing, like (Texas), Sug Sutton is a senior. When we played Oregon, Sabrina (Ionescu) is up for national player of the year … Dana Evans from Louisville, (Te’a Cooper) from Baylor, she’s a fifth-year senior guard. We expect a lot out of Ja’Mee, but she’s in a position where she’s playing against a lot of experienced and high-level point guards.”
Littell said Asberry has handled the challenge well at times, not as well at others, but she continues to get better each day.
Littell also said she has a high ceiling and was clear on the kind of player she will need to become for the Cowgirls.
“We need to have her be one of those double-digit scorers every night that we can count on to get 12, 14 points,” Littell said. “Seven or eight assists and one or two turnovers. That’s where we’re headed for her, and also to be a lockdown defender.”
As she continues to move on from the injury, OSU needs her to continue developing. Several of her teammates said they believe she will be a great player by her senior year. Being a senior means more than playing well, but Gray said Asberry can handle it.
“As a point guard, you need to be a leader,” Gray said. “As a senior, I think she’s really going to step into that role, and I’m excited to see how she turns out.”
Asberry said the family aspect of basketball is what she loves most, but it goes beyond her biological family. Being on a team leads to an instant connection and friendship with her teammates.
Injury doesn’t prevent someone from being a good teammate. Sophomore forward Bryn Gerlich said that is the case with Asberry.
“She’s always just very supportive,” Gerlich said. “She’s always the first one to pat you on the back, even if she’s having a rough day.”
Freshman point guard Micah Dennis said she was somewhat surprised by how well she and Asberry get along.
“Honestly, I thought there was gonna be, I guess, tension because we’re both playing the point guard position,” Dennis said. “But we always support each other. If we take good takes, make sure to compliment each other, keep each other up.”
Her teammates said Asberry is energetic. She is one of the loudest people on the court and in the locker room. On the court, she makes sure everyone is communicating and knows where to be. Off the court, she constantly encourages her teammates and is always ready for the team to hang out together.
When Asberry is finished playing for OSU, she will have decisions to make. She could try to play professionally, or she could follow her father’s lead and start coaching. She said she wants to stay involved with basketball, but she isn’t certain what she will do. If she doesn’t stay in the basketball world, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in forensics. If she chooses the latter, she will decide later what career to pursue with it.
Playing college basketball is hard. Returning from a major injury is harder. Asberry said she must keep practicing and working, but she also said there is one other thing she has to do to get where she wants.
“I just gotta believe in God, have faith in him,” Asberry said. “Because he’s the one that can get me through that.”
Tanner Spearman is an Oklahoma State student who wrote this feature for his Advanced Sports Writing class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.