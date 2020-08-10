Athletes express desire to play while conferences considering canceling fall sports

The biggest names in college football are using their platform on social media for a new movement.
This time, it’s to get to play a fall season under the hashtag “We Want to Play” – which included the likes of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Oklahoma State’s star running back Chuba Hubbard broke his social media silence Sunday evening to join the cause.
Reports claim that Hubbard was part of a group of high profile college football players who held an impromptu Zoom conference call to discuss the movement to play this fall, which included many athletes – including Hubbard – tweeting out a graphic with desires to “establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA” – among other things, such as opting out and eligibility effected by the upcoming season.
It’s the latest use of social media by college athletes to push a cause, which has grown during the pandemic – including social justice reform across the country to calls.
“I think it’s good that our players have a voice, I really do,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said during a Zoom conference with the media last week. “I think it’s important to get all angles and all perspectives to deal with what’s going on in the future. So I definitely think that part is a good thing.”
The “We Want to Play” movement was sparked this weekend with reports from sources at the national level claiming the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences were expected to cancel the fall football season – after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to make that decision official on Saturday.
During the same Zoom media conference last week, Tylan Wallace said with near certainty that it would be impossible to prevent the spread while playing football.
“I feel like it’s gonna be really hard to,” Wallace said. “I’m pretty sure we’re gonna do the best that we can. But I think it’s gonna be a really tough situation to play and not be able to spread it.”
But despite his belief that the virus could spread while playing the contact sport, Wallace also sided with the desire of wanting to play instead of sitting out like over 30 FBS players have already announced plans to opt out this season.
“Obviously, I feel like we can do special things here in Oklahoma State,” Wallace said. “I came back for a reason and I’m standing on that reason right now. It’s a big thing for us, like we have a lot in store and I feel like we can do big things here, so I’m just here for the ride.”
The former Biletnikoff Award finalist was also sympathetic to the decision made by those athletes who already declared they would skip out on a season if it were to be held.
“I’ve seen couple guys that have really good reasons, I mean they had family issues or some guys might even have kids, you know, and obviously don’t want to take that home to kids or, you know, injury issues,” Wallace said. “I completely understand from a player’s standpoint, why they do and what they’re doing.”
