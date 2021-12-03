Baylor coach praises Rodriguez, Cowboy defense

Dave Arnada, the defensive-minded head coach for Baylor, heaped praise on the Oklahoma State defense.
But he saved the highest praise for one Cowboy in particular.
While Malcolm Rodriguez hasn’t quite gotten the love from voters – being left off the Butkus Award finalist list for the country’s best linebacker – Aranda is very much a fan.
“That linebacker for them is one of my favorite players in this league,” Aranda said. “I think he’s slippery, he's tough. He's calling out plays, he’s all over the field.
“He’s a great one, and I have to imagine that he's an enforcer for them, and he's someone that the whole thing runs through.”
Rodriguez’s teammate Brock Martin knows exactly what Aranda is talking about.
The former high school football rivals met up often over the years when Wagoner – hometown of Rodriguez – and Oologah – Martin’s hometown – squared off. And back then, Martin had the task of trying to tackle Rodriguez, who also played quarterback for the Class 4A program.
“I know firsthand how slippery he is – played him six times in three years in high school,” Martin said. “He’s not easy to tackle even if he weighed about 150 pounds. … But I know what he (Aranda) is saying. He’s deceptively strong. He plays a lot bigger than he looks.”
Rodriguez is Oklahoma State’s leading tackler – by a large margin – with 107 total tackles, which ranks 24th in the country among all FBS defenders. He has three sacks, nine quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two recoveries – including one for a touchdown against Kansas State.
“When I watch him, there’s times – you go back to our game, where a Baylor (offensive) lineman has an angle on him, has him in sight … and he shifts his weight from his left foot to his right, which in return our lineman shifts his weight and (Rodriguez) slips on back and we don’t touch him and it’s a tackle for a loss,” Aranda said. “That happened three or four times just in our game.”
Rodriguez is an extension of his defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, who has seen improvements each year since he took over the Cowboy defense four years ago. For Aranda, who was a defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and LSU prior to taking the Baylor job, he’s been impressed with the Cowboy coordinator, as well.
“The first thing that strikes me is that Coach Knowles is a teacher, and you could tell that the guys live and love that defense,” Aranda said. “So you could tell that they're versed on the strengths and weaknesses – they're playing to their strengths, they're really working to minimize the weaknesses of that coverage and/or personnel. You could tell that all that’s all hooked up right. …
“I think earlier in his tenure there at Oklahoma State there was more man stuff and less of the zones, and I think that was probably feasted upon at times. I think the growth from them has been the ability to mix it up.”
In their regular-season meeting, Oklahoma State’s defense held Baylor to a 20-percent conversion rate on third downs (3 of 15) and sacked quarterback Gerry Bohanon three times – with newly named All-Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year Collin Oliver getting Bohanon down in the backfield twice. The defense also had a combined 10 tackles for a loss while limiting the Bears to 280 yards of offense – the fewest offensive yards by BU all season – and a season-low 14 points.
“They've got great flexibility, so they can go from man coverage where they play a little aggressive press, as well as catch man to where against Iowa State where they were a three-man rush, drop eight,” Aranda said. “They can make it look the same pre-snap. So that has really added a huge component to them.”
While the numbers are a telling story for Oklahoma State’s defense this year, according to the Baylor coach it goes beyond that.
From what he’s sees on film – and from the game at Boone Pickens Stadium – is the defense that is comprised mostly of multi-year starters has a swagger about them that is easily on display.
“There is an edge that they play with,” Aranda said. “And I think their confidence and they're belief is really strong.”
