Bedlam awaits Cowboy wrestling

Bedlam has a special place for Oklahoma State sports fans, but there is one sport in which its not as big of a rivalry as the others.
The Cowboy wrestling program will travel to Norman on Sunday – for the first of two duals with Oklahoma – before OSU returns home that afternoon for dual inside Gallagher-Iba Arena against Little Rock.
For Cowboy wrestlers, they respect the tradition of the Bedlam rivalry, and many of them know the fact the name of the rivalry comes from the wrestling matchup. But they also understand the true rivalry in their sport lies with Iowa, with the two programs being the top two in the sport with national championships.
“It is a bigger dual than Bedlam, just because of the fact that they’re usually a top-ranked team in the country,” Oklahoma State senior Boo Lewallen said.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State wrestling won’t be facing it’s biggest rival for the first time in a scholastic season since the mid-1970s.
As for this weekend’s first opponent, Oklahoma State has been the dominant program.
The Cowboys have won 11-consecutive duals against the in-state program. The last loss for the Cowboys coming at Norman in 2013. It was the only loss to the Sooners for Oklahoma State in the past 21 meetings, and only the third loss to OU since the turn of the century.
While it’s been complete domination by Oklahoma State, and isn’t considered as much as a rival as Iowa, the wrestlers also know that there is still significance to maintaining that dominance over a Division I program just over an hour from its home campus," Lewallen said.
“Coach (John) Smith says all the time, ’Try losing one.' That’s something that he always says, and I haven’t been a part of that. So we’re going to come in ready to wrestle this weekend.”
The match does have a little more hype for the wrestlers who grew up in Oklahoma, as well.
Four projected starters for Oklahoma State grew up in Oklahoma – Lewallen, Reece Witcraft (133), Wyatt Sheets (157) and Dustin Plott (174) – and attended their fair share of Bedlam matches.
For Lewallen, growing up in Yukon, he was able to get to each Bedlam dual every year, with the one in Norman being closer to home. That led to larger gatherings of family and friends making the trip around Oklahoma City to witness Lewallen compete in Bedlam when he made the starting lineup.
“I’m super excited about this weekend, and then in two weeks going against them again here,” Lewallen said. “I’ve always grown up going to both in Norman and in Stillwater, dual meets between the two, and it’s just an awesome event.”
Oklahoma holds a 5-3 record, which includes losses to No. 11 Iowa State and No. 17 Northern Iowa, both of which OSU just beat this past weekend. OU will head into this weekend’s matchup ranked No. 18 by InterMat Wrestling.
The Sooners feature just four ranked wrestlers, including three early in the lineup. Their highest ranked wrestler is Dom Demas, ranked No. 8 at 141 pounds, and instead of a ranked matchup at that weight, he will take on Dusty Hone as Smith announced the “likely” loss of No. 5-ranked Kaid Brock for the season due to injury.
At 149 pounds, Lewallen – who is ranked No. 4 at the weight – will get a ranked opponent in No. 17 Mitch Moore. Oklahoma State will be considered the underdog (based on rankings) at 157 pounds, with No. 13-ranked Wyatt Sheets – who just returned to the dual lineup last weekend – expected to face No. 11-ranked Justin Thomas.
The most tightly contested ranked match is at 197 pounds, where the two wrestlers are ranked side-by-side. Oklahoma State freshman A.J. Ferrari is No. 11 at the weight, while OU’s Jake Woodley sits at No. 12.
The Bedlam match, scheduled to start at 1 p.m., will be televised on Fox Sports-Oklahoma, while the home dual with Little Rock – scheduled for 7 p.m. – will be available on ESPN+ (which requires a subscription).
