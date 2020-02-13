Bedlam wrestling bringing atmosphere, national telecast

It’s an image typically reserved for championship wrestling matches.
For the third time in four years, Oklahoma State will roll out the raised mat for Sunday’s Bedlam dual at 2 p.m.
It’s a decision that was originally up for debate, with OSU wrestling coach John Smith wanting to including it even though it’s an Oklahoma program that’s not ranked in the top 25 by InterMat Wrestling. And he wasn’t made aware of the final decision to include it until Tuesday of this week.
“We'd like to do at least once a year, it's just nice and creates an environment that you're going to be wrestling in like the Big 12 championship, so it's fun,” Smith said. “I think people enjoy it because it elevates them up where you can see a little bit easier. It's a good event. We're looking forward to it.”
The last time the Cowboys rolled out the raised mat, the fans certainly enjoyed themselves.
Facing No. 3-ranked Iowa last year, the dual started with OSU's Nick Piccininni pinning Spencer Lee – who is now the two-time defending national champion at 125 pounds – that nearly blew the roof off the arena when the sold out crowd erupted to one of the last ovations the historic venue has heard.
“Definitely did go well last time,” Piccininni said with a smile. “Look to have another one of those for sure.”
The previous two instances drew record attendance into Gallagher-Iba Arena, which could be significant in promoting the program this time.
The Bedlam dual will be nationally televised on ESPNU with the expected broadcasters on the call to be the same that call the national championships on ESPN at the end of the wrestling season.
“Obviously want to put your best foot forward, because this one's gonna be nationally televised on ESPN, too,” Smith said.
Beyond Bedlam and being a nationally televised match, the Sunday dual will also be the home finale for two fan favorites.
Two-time All-Americans Piccininni and Joe Smith will be two of three seniors recognized prior to the dual, along with former Edinboro transfer Andrew Shomers – who wrestled at 174 pounds for the better part of the season before Smith got his weight down to take over the starting role.
“Piccininni at (1)25 pounds has been in the last four years watching,” John Smith said. “He always got a nice surprise for you. He's really helped us starting off in duals when we start at 25, and he's really done a nice job of making himself a real threat at the weight class for this year.”
While the Cowboy coach always brandishes a smile when the seniors are showcased prior to their final dual, this will be a unique year with his son Joe also being recognized.
The elder Smith admitted he will take a moment to not only embrace the moment as the Cowboy coach, but also as a father.
