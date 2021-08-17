The Big 12 Conference will show no mercy for athletic programs this fall in the growing surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
The league announced Tuesday its game threshold policy, which proclaims “in the event a conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete (due to COVID-19 or for any other reason), that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss in the conference standings.” The policy goes on to state that the “opponent will be credited with a win in the conference standings” and that “both teams will be deemed to have played the game for the purposes of conference standings only.”
This differs from last year’s approach, prior to the vaccination rollout, in which any games canceled resulted in no loss for either team while trying to get any games delayed due to COVID-19 played – as was the case with several Big 12 games, including the Oklahoma State vs. Baylor matchup that was delayed from mid-October to Dec. 12 due to outbreak in the Bears’ program.
In an attempt to avoid any unnecessary travels for opponents, the conference statement said the forfeit can be declared any time prior to completed contest “when possible would occur prior to the visiting team commencing travel.”
The only instance in which a “no contest” will be declared will be if both teams involved are unable to compete, and that “if needed, an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports.” The statement concluded that, “The Commissioner retains discretion to declare a no-contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant.”
It’s been speculated for some time that the league would be taking this approach for the upcoming sports season as there have been no alterations to the start of the season – or limits on nonconference games – as was the case last fall.
And because of the expectation of a team taking a loss in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak within a program, Oklahoma State football players stated at the start of fall camp that many players were getting vaccinated as to not derail the season.
“I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is just people on the team don’t want to be known as ‘that guy’ that would happen to test positive and then primary contact for other guys,” senior offensive lineman Josh Sills said earlier this month. “I know in our room, it was four or five guys that had gotten the vaccine, and if one person would have tested positive, they would have wiped us out. Now, you can’t reschedule games like last year, you have to forfeit.
“So I think guys were looking at it from ‘I don’t want to be that guy,’ but more importantly, they’re realizing the potential that we have this year and the team we have, we can truly do something special. So they’re putting the team before themselves, kind of.”
When talking with the media late last week, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said he didn’t have an updated number on the percentage of people within the program whom have been vaccinated – stating the last he knew was at 83 percent.
However, he did clarify that there would not be a possibility for his program to reach a 100-percent vaccination rate.
“I want to get as many players vaccinated as we can get to protect the team and other people,” Gundy said. “We will have a percentage that can’t get it based on a prior health condition. So we will not be at 100 percent, and in fact, I think that the most we could be at was 94 percent.”
