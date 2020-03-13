Oklahoma State sports are officially done for the 2019-20 school year.
The news came in around 6 p.m. Friday. The Big 12 Conference dropped the bombshell, which may have been expected after Thursday’s announcement by the NCAA to cancel winter and spring championships this year, to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
The conference’s announcement read:
“Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and nonconference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.”
The news came as a surprise to athletes and coaches around the conference and the country. About 90 minutes before the Big 12 announcement was made, OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday talked to the News Press about the NCAA’s ruling.
“It’s definitely the most interesting day that I’ve ever been a part of as a coach,” Holliday said. “To have your season go from about ready to hit its peak to the grind of the conference games starting to being over in a short amount of time was definitely hard to wrap your hands around. I’m sure everybody felt the same at first, which is sad and surprised and all of that. As time goes on and you notice what’s in front of you, you try to find a positive moving forward and that’s what we’re always trying to do.”
He added that his players, who were scheduled to play Fresno State this weekend, took the news as most would expect Thursday.
“They were caught off guard as you would imagine,” Holliday said. “They were confused, upset and all of those things. We spoke to them today and they understand what’s going on. This is bigger concern than a baseball season. It’s about health and it’s about the bigger population than us. We’ll just take the cues from our leaders and do the best we can with what we’re allowed to do.”
Holliday’s squad had won its past five games since returning home from a trip to Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys, which are comprised of many newcomers who have made big impacts this spring, outscored their opponents 45-9 in those five victories.
They were set to open the new O’Brate Stadium next weekend in front of a sold-out crowd. Former U.S. President George W. Bush was going to throw out the first pitch of the series opener.
“Our team was progressing,” Holliday said. “We had our early season highs and lows, but our team was progressing well. We were moving in the right direction and were excited about the potential of this team. There’s no doubt, that’s the fun in coaching and being on a team is seeing your group move in the right direction. Then, it gets brought to a screeching halt and it leaves you wondering what could have been. It doesn’t do a lot of good to harp on that as much as it does to focus your energies forward and regroup once you know what your conditions are.”
The news of canceling spring championships and seasons had an effect all over the OSU campus. The men’s and women’s tennis teams were set to host the NCAA championships in May after hosting the Big 12 championships in April.
The highly-ranked Cowgirl softball team, which had a goal of making it back to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City for a second-straight year, rescheduled its weekend games at home before the news broke from the NCAA and Big 12.
“Obviously, the biggest thing we have to think about is sports, and what we’re doing is such a small part of actually what’s going on,” OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski said. “It’s serious, it’s scary and it’s all of that. We get so caught up in our bubble here that we forget that there’s a world going on around us. The bottom line is we have some things we have to get under control for the safety of us, for others and for everyone. It’s unfathomable how this all came to life, but it’s a real-world problem that we need to get under control. With that being said, I think we’d be foolish to go against what anyone else thinks.”
The Cowgirls were winners of 12-straight games before their season came to an end. It was a squad Gajewski called his most talented at the preseason media day.
Now, he isn’t sure where his team goes. It was supposed to play five more home games this weekend before a trip to Georgia.
“The truth is I have no clue,” Gajewski said. “I’m hoping to find out more this evening. … Once we know that, we can make a plan. I’m anticipating that the season is over. The good news out the last couple of hours is the NCAA is looking to grant all of the spring sport athletes another year. They have go to go through a lot of things, but that sounds like it’s going to happen, which it should. Then we’ll start working through how we’ll make it happen.”
Jokingly, the fifth-year coach said there could be one positive out of ending the season. A deck for fans to watch from beyond the outfield fence is being constructed. Gajewski was hoping it would be done before home opener earlier this month, but it’s still being built.
“I told you there will be some positives with this,” Gajewski said. “Hopefully by next year, we’ll have that deck done.”
