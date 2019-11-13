For the first time in Oklahoma State history, a former head coach will square up with the Cowboy football program when Les Miles returns to Stillwater with his Kansas squad. Will he walk away the same way he did the last time he left Stillwater – leaving Cowboy fans frustrated? Will the Cowboys crush the slightly improved Jayhawks? Will the 5 Bold Predictions continue to be as average as the Big 12 Conference?
There will be 500 yards rushing in the game
Saturday’s matchup features the best two running backs (Chuba Hubbard and Pooka Williams) in the Big 12 Conference, and two average passing quarterbacks. Oklahoma State’s Heisman Trophy hopeful – and front runner for the Doak Walker Award for country’s best running back – is averaging 178.2 yards, while Williams has rushed for 765 yards – despite being suspended for KU’s season opener – and is averaging 95.6 yards per game. Oh, and Kansas’ rush defense is giving up 235.3 yards per game (which ranks 126th out of 130) – and they haven’t faced the country’s top tailback. But it’s not just the talented tailbacks – who are combining for just under 300 yards per game – that will lead to the massive rushing day. Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders is averaging 65.3 yards per game – which is second in the Big 12 among quarterbacks behind OU’s Jalen Hurts. Kansas quarterback Carter Stanley isn’t necessarily a mobile quarterback the likes of Sanders, but he has used his legs at times this season. He is actually second on Kansas’ team in rushing attempts with 53 and has gained 201 yards – though with the help of sacks and the like, only has 67 net rushing yards. OSU has struggled against running quarterbacks, will contribute to the big ground game.
OSU will score 40 for the first time in Big 12 play
It’s amazing to thing of an Oklahoma State offense that is averaging 500 yards of offense this season being held in check on the scoreboard. But that’s been the case for the Cowboys in conference games. Oklahoma State has scored more 40 points or more in just three games this year, and all three were its non-conference matchups. The most points OSU has scored against Big 12 defenses this season is 35 against Texas Tech. Kansas’ defense has given up a lot of points this season, allowing opposing offenses in conference play to score an average of 41.2 points per game – including 51 points to TCU. With KU’s biggest weakness on defense being OSU’s greatest strength on offense – running the ball – there could be a capacity for OSU to big up some huge plays in the ground game to complement the occasional deep ball in the air attack.
Placekicking will influence the outcome
Oklahoma State and Kansas are at complete opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the kicking game this season. Cowboy placekicker Matt Ammendola missed just his first field goal of the season the last time out for OSU, and he also just one miss on PATs, too. But Kansas can’t even decided who its placekicker is. The official depth chart for the Jayhawks lists an “or” for its starter at placekicker, between Jacob Borcila and Liam Jones. It’s largely been Jones, who has made just 8 of 13 field goals and had two blocked, while Borcila has missed his only field goal attempt. Borcila has also attempted just one PAT – which he did make – while Jones has had issues finishing off Kansas’ seven-point scores. He has missed four PATs on the year among 27 tries. Oklahoma State fans who have grumbled about Ammendola – and started to again after his missed 47-yard attempt vs TCU – may find out firsthand just how bad things could get in placekicking with what Kansas has to roll out on the field.
Oklahoma State will win theturnover battle
Oklahoma State’s defense has surged the last few games in terms of forcing turnovers. Boosted by some lopsided numbers the past few games, Oklahoma State has jumped to fourth in the Big 12 in interceptions with seven in six Big 12 games. The Cowboys have also recovered five fumbles – after forcing 10. Kansas, on the other hand, has just two interceptions through its six league contests. And it’s not much better in punching the ball free. The Jayhawks have forced just 10 fumbles on the season, and recovered just two of those for a total of four takeaways. And young Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders, the main culprit of Oklahoma State’s 18 total turnovers, has limited those the past few games since his five-turnover performance against Texas Tech.
Les Miles will end his career with Kansas
A lot of speculation when Les Miles took over at Kansas was he was just using it as a stepping stone – as Oklahoma State fans know far too well. But this is different from a stepping stone job late in his career. He could have taken over much better projects in search of a national championship coach for a faster rise to a blue blood, if that were the case. Miles looked destined to ride out his illustrious – all be it controversial at times – career with LSU before time caught up to his offense and he was forced out four games into his final season in Louisiana. The Mad Hatter, who recently turned 66 on Sunday, likely doesn’t have another 11 years in coaching ahead of him like he did at LSU, and his decision to go to Kansas feels more like an attempt to add to his legacy. He’s won a national championship – coached in two title games – but could go down as a college football coaching great if he can rebuild a program that has had a .167 win percentage since its controversial firing of Mark Mangino – its only coach to have a winning record since the early ’50s – 10 years ago.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
