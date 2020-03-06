Big year remains ahead for OSU athletics

Boone Pickens had a vision of what he wanted Oklahoma State athletics to be when he donated millions of dollars to his alma mater.
This year might be exactly what Pickens saw when he looked into the future with his $165 million gift in 2005. Fifteen years later, and OSU has a chance to record one of its biggest years in its athletic history.
Although the first two months have been filled with up and down performances on the hardcourt and wrestling mat, news surrounding the future of some teams has created a fervor among the loyal and true fanbase.
Combine that with a stadium opening in two weeks and four NCAA Championships coming to Stillwater, and 2020 has the potential to be a great year for an athletic program trying to compete among the best in the country in all sports.
“Well, I think Boone Pickens said it best when we opened the football stadium. He said, ‘We built the best to be the best,’” OSU athletic director Mike Holder said. “Now, the job is to win some games and fill her up. Since then, we’ve built the Sherman Smith Training Center. We built the Mike and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center.
“We’re going to host both men’s and women’s tennis championships, and that’s a huge deal. We opened the Neal Patterson soccer stadium. Now, we’re fixing to open the baseball stadium. We’re building all of those facilities for one reason – we want to be the best. It’s time to find out if we can actually be what we dreamed about being.”
The big events for the calendar year begin in two weeks. The opening of O’Brate Stadium has been anticipated for two years since a press conference in late March 2018.
Holder and OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday were among the dignitaries who announced the new home for the Cowboys. It will replace historic Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, which has been home to the OSU baseball team since 1981.
“We’re obviously excited to open O’Brate Stadium,” Holliday said. “When it opens, it will be an amazing day for all of us. We’re looking forward to it.
“There’s no doubt that when you drive across that street corner each day, it’s exciting. You see progress being made on a daily basis. The outside of it is now starting to approach the final stage. The day when we get to move in and assume livable space in there will be an awful lot of fun.”
The Cowboys will open O’Brate Stadium on March 20 to begin its weekend series against TCU. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The $60 million stadium will reportedly be opened by former U.S. President George W. Bush. He was confirmed by a source to be throwing out the first pitch, but it has not officially been confirmed by OSU.
It was announced Tuesday by OSU that the first game is sold out. The series continues at 3 p.m. March 21 and 1 p.m. March 22.
“Well, that opening day is all about Cecil O’Brate,” Holder said. “I want him to feel good about what happens and feel proud of what we built and want to come to more games. You know, he’s probably never been to a baseball game here, maybe one. So, I want to give him a compelling reason to leave Garden City and come to Stillwater on a regular basis watch baseball. Then beyond that, it’s about the fan experience for everybody.”
Less than four weeks after the Cowboys host TCU, the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center is on display for the first of its 2020 events. OSU will be hosting the Big 12 Conference Championships the weekend of April 16-19.
It will be a small event compared to what’s coming the following month.
OSU will be hosting the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships in May, beginning with the Elite Eight for the teams May 14-17. The individual championships will run May 18-23, also at the Greenwood Tennis Center.
“We have Chris young,” Holder said. “He’s an innovator. He’s smart. He’s got to be one of, if not the best tennis coaches in all the college tennis. He’’s kind of like PT Barnum. It’s kind of like Field of Dreams – if you build it, they’ll come. He’s built a great facility over there, and I think that he’ll raise enough money, enough energy and get enough energy built up around the championship, that will probably set a new standard for what you can do and what expectations should be around the tennis championship.
“I think he’ll make a compelling case to come back to Stillwater every year, every other year or every third year. Why would you want to come to Stillwater to play tennis? That’s what I hope comes out of that.”
The last time the NCAA Championships were in Oklahoma – 2016 in Tulsa – the Cowgirls finished as national runner-up to Stanford. The local fan base turned the Tulsa venue into a raucous environment, which is what OSU women’s tennis coach Chris Young hopes happens in Stillwater this year.
OSU will have to be one of the final eight teams to play in the national championships this year. In 2016, the final 16 teams advanced, but an extra round was added by the NCAA. The Cowgirls lost in the round of 16 a year ago.
“I’m excited for it. There are a lot of things that go into running the championships and planning for it that have taken four years. Ultimately, I want to do some things with this championship that will further college tennis, that will also enhance the expectations of what it would mean to run the championships. If you look at some of our other championships, whether it’s the fan fest or other things we’re trying to do around the matches itself, we’re trying to make it an event that’s not just only for the tennis, but also for the casual fan who doesn’t really know much about it.”
Both OSU teams have a lot more tennis ahead of them before the national championships, but they have the opportunity to host the first and second rounds, along with the NCAA Super Regional – the Sweet 16 round – during the first two weekends of May.
“I think both of our teams have a chance to be there. If that can happen, I think that’s going to take things to another level. We’ve told our kids all along that our big word for the year is opportunity, because with hosting the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA Championship, there are going to be a lot of trophies handed out on our courts, so we definitely have an opportunity to do that. It’s going to be disappointing if we’re watching somebody else win a trophy on our courts.”
Tennis isn’t the only NCAA Championship being held in Stillwater this calendar year. OSU will also host the NCAA Div. 1 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21.
It will be the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the OSU course, which is located north of McElroy Road and west of Washington Street – just north of the Prosser Apartments.
OSU hosted an NCAA Regional in November, and that helped coach Dave Smith learn some of the intricacies of hosting such a large meet. However, the national championships will be much larger.
The 2019 meet saw 31 men’s and women’s teams competing in races of more than 250 runners. That many runners, along with their fans, will descend upon Stillwater in November for a course that re-opened this fall after major renovations.
“I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback,” Smith said after the 2019 regional meet. “I think it’s a one-of-a-kind course. I don’t think there is anything like it in the world. It’s obviously challenging, but I think it’s a fair course. The footing is unbelievable and I think the set up is great.
“It was a warm-up for that, and we’ve got some things to correct and do better. But, it was a good first run. I’m really happy with the way the day went in terms of meet management.”
Along with the championships coming to Stillwater, OSU fans are also excited about their teams this spring and next year. Two big announcements came this winter when running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace announced their return to the OSU football team for the 2020 season. Both Cowboys will likely be listed on preseason award watch lists.
They will join a majority of the starters who will return next fall, including quarterback Spencer Sanders, who finished the 2019 campaign sidelined with a thumb injury.
Although the men’s basketball and wrestling seasons aren’t finished yet, fans are excited about what next year could hold for both squads. The wrestling team is projected to have the top recruiting class in the country, while the men’s basketball recruiting class is ranked No. 10 by 247Sports, and it’s led by five-star prospect Cade Cunningham.
“Any time you can create activity and new moments for the community is great,” Holliday said. “It will bring a lot of people to Stillwater. It will bring a lot of folks from other universities to our town and our university, maybe for the first time.
“Things like that are obviously good for Stillwater and our hotels and restaurant, and it’s just good for everybody that’s part of what makes Stillwater special. Bringing events, crowd and attention to Stillwater – certainly in a championship setting – will be pretty special weekends and weeks when those things occur.”
