Sam Bradford jumped in the air right as Orie Lemon laid a huge hit on the former Oklahoma Heisman-winning quarterback.
Bradford flung like a rag doll out of bounds, losing the ball in the process. Yet, on a play where the much-maligned Cowboy defense got pressure on the golden boy, with Lemon saving a touchdown by hitting the Sooner gunslinger out of bounds, no one cared.
For me, then just in my freshman year of high school watching this 2008 Bedlam game with my cousin, Lane, I was ecstatic. But only for a moment.
The play was third and goal from the 9-yard line, Bradford failed to get a touchdown as the Cowboy defense stood tall. Yet, whatever anyone would talk about was his stupid flip. Brent Musburger even said it was “spectacular.” Are you kidding me? The dude fell out of bounds and they said it was his Heisman moment.
That is a moment that will stick with me forever. Even on a play where Oklahoma State did everything it could, the credit went to OU. I know the Sooners are one of the powerhouses of college football, and rightfully so. There are very few times OSU even has a chance to compete in the Bedlam games and in a contest it ended up losing 61-41, I feel like one of the best plays in the game from Lemon was taken away by everyone going gaga over Bradford in a play where he did nothing.
That’s the way it goes in this state. OU runs it from Broken Bow to Boise City, with the Cowboys taking second-fiddle in pretty much every sport aside from wrestling – which everybody at my high school made sure to tell me wasn’t a “real sport.” I would like to see them say that to John Smith’s face.
In men’s basketball, the Cowboys are still behind by a large margin, same in softball. At least OSU has baseball, but people in Norman don’t care about that sport, either, since spring football dominates that season.
There are very few times in my life – or any OSU fan’s life – that the Cowboys have came out on top in football. It is sad, to be honest. I know, I know. Yes, OU is a national name and for years, the Cowboys were barely a regional name, but it is still annoying that the all-time series record is reminiscent of the Harlem Globetrotters against the Washington Generals.
On those rare occasions – almost as rare as Haley’s Comet, come to think of it – even then an OU fan wouldn’t give you your due. What would they say, “A sun shines on a dog’s butt every once in a while,” except they wouldn’t say butt.
I vaguely remember Les Miles’ time here or his two wins with the 2001 victory in Norman still one of the most improbable victories in sports history. But, the two most recent wins I remember vividly.
The 2011 season I almost hate to bring up since it has become glorified by OSU fans to the point of annoyance. A short aside, I lived in Norman for two years when I attended OSU-OKC. I used to make fun of OU fans because they would show the Sooners’ last national title game – which I was forced to watch on DVD in my current events class in high school – on TVs at the Walmart off of Main Street.
Then I got here and saw they were doing the exact same thing at the 6th Street Walmart in Stillwater with the Fiesta Bowl. Please stop it!
But, that season was fun to watch, I do admit. No games were more fun than that Bedlam game. I mean, most Bedlam wins in OSU history came on miracle plays that OU fans would always chalk up to a fluke or the referees. Not this one, there was no doubt.
The Cowboys destroyed OU for a Big 12 title on national TV and it was amazing. I was surprised when Landry Jones got knocked out while throwing an interception, they didn’t say it was Jones’ Heisman moment.
Even then, though, the Cowboys didn’t get a national title shot because of SEC bias.
The other OSU Bedlam win was my first year in Stillwater. I was watching it at a buddy’s house and I couldn’t believe my eyes when the Cowboys pulled it off in 2014.
Yet, even then, on the miracle play in a season where it seemed there might be a shift in the coaching regime with Mike Gundy, the victory feeling didn’t last long.
Less than a week later, Tyreek Hill was rightfully off the team after it came out he abused his girlfriend and once again, OU fans used that against anyone wearing orange and black.
The Cowboys have not won since then and I doubt if this year will be any different. All of my friends, also OSU graduates, always call me a pessimist, especially last week when I asked what bowl game would take an 8-4 Cowboys squad. However, when your all-time record is like OSU’s, I don’t see how you could be an optimist going into this game.
I understand that OU “has dropped” in terms of the voters for the College Football Playoff, but they dominate this game every single year. Would I like Dru Brown to lead a Bedlam victory as a backup quarterback to officially knock OU out of the CFP race? Sure. Will it happen? Not probable.
I remember the wins very well, but I remember the losses even more. Like that “Heisman game” for Bradford, a year later when Zac Robinson probably shouldn’t have played and the Cowboys got blanked in Norman when they should have won.
A year later when Jones knocked OSU out of the Big 12 title game in 2010, the loss in Norman in 2012 where the Sooners won in overtime and I was working at the Sam’s Club down there listening to all the people coming in after.
There was the ice game in 2013 when an OSU touchdown run on the first play got called back for holding, the game in ‘15 where I almost got hypothermia waiting at Game Day only to see Joe Mixon not pull any punches in a 58-23 OU blowout.
The games in ‘16 and ‘17, people said were closer but it still was the same result. That is why I put the headline “Same old, Same old” on our sports page after the 2017 game in Stillwater. Even last year, when Taylor Cornelius almost shut all his doubters up with a victory for the ages in Norman, a doomed play call at the goal-line on a two-point conversion sealed another win for OU.
I don’t know if OSU will win this game, but history says it probably won’t. In the movies, the underdog eventually finds a way to beat the villain, but real life isn’t the movies. There are no fairy tale endings or happily ever afters. In the real world, OSU usually loses and getting hit out of bounds is for some reason a “Heisman moment.”
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor for the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com. He is a 2016 graduate of Oklahoma State.
