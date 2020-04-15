Bowlsby: Commissioners unified in starting college sports when students can return to campus

According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence held a conference call with the College Football Playoff Management Committee, and there appears to be a unifying voice among conference commissioners.
In a story by CBS Sports, Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby – who was on the call, according to the news outlet – made it appear all commissioners agree that there will be no college football until all students (not just student-athletes) are allowed back on campuses.
“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Bowlsby was quoted saying.
"Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren't going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on.”
According to the CBS story, a portion of the conference call dealt with “differentiating college sports from the professional leagues.”
Obviously, professional sports athletes are a part of unions that can collectively bargain working conditions with the professional sports leagues. That is not the case with college athletes, as they are amateurs.
Because of that, colleges could find themselves liable if they bring back college sports – or just regular academic students – too early, and potentially expose them to infection.
The CFP Management Committee includes commissioners from the Power Five and Group of Five conferences, along with the Notre Dame athletic director.
Bowlsby said on a media teleconference several weeks ago in the early stages of the pandemic, that conference commissioners were making sure they were all “singing from the same page” when it came how they were going to approach things such as limitations and cancellations.
That was witnessed when the Big 12 followed course with the SEC when it came to the amount of time football coaches would be allowed to hold virtual meetings with its players. The Big 12 had originally limited it to two hours – which was on par with other conferences – but a day after the SEC had expanded it to four hours, the Big 12 announced they too would allow coaches four hours a week with its athletes.
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had said in his media teleconference that he would fine with playing games in empty stadiums – though at the time, he didn’t believe it would come to that.
“Sure we would,” Gundy said when asked about playing in front of no fans. “Because, again, football holds about $36 million in television revenue … plus you need to play anyway. Everybody needs to see football, even if you just watch it on TV it’s going to make people feel better.
“But again, if medical people say its OK on the situation on hand – if we have remedies, we have more testing available – you’re talking about making $36 million. … If you have to play with zero people, which I don’t think is going to happen, yes, you play.”
Part of Gundy’s argument was the success he has seen in distance learning that has been going on while campuses have been closed – mentioning he had sat in on several of the virtual classes that his players were taking part in.
“All of our players enrolled in school, and they're doing distance learning right now. The professors have been fabulous,” Gundy said. “Technology allows us to do this. So let's just say that they said that the medical community says, ‘You know, we just don't want 20,000 students here, and we don't want them crammed in classrooms for whatever reason.’ OK, we go online distance learning. …
“So I don't want people to say that we can't go to school and teach distant learning because we can, because we're doing it right now. … I’m not saying that’s what I want, but I’m just saying that’s what we’re doing.”
Oklahoma State has already announced this week that its summer courses would be moved online – joining a growing list of campuses, including the University of Oklahoma in prevening in-person teaching through the end of July.
According to the OSU education website, classes for the fall 2020 semester are set to begin Aug. 17, but no decision has been made in regard to a return to in-person courses or a continuation of distance learning.
