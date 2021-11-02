Boynton's direct involvement in recruiting leads Syracuse transfer Newton to OSU

Mike Boynton’s recruiting style distinguished Oklahoma State from the rest of Woody Newton’s potential destinations.
Newton, a sophomore guard on the Cowboy basketball team, said he heard from other schools’ assistant coaches after he entered the transfer portal, but head coaches rarely reached out to him.
Boynton was different.
Soon after Newton decided to transfer from Syracuse, Boynton called him. When Newton and his family arrived on OSU’s campus, Boynton acted as the tour guide. Once, around midnight, Boynton took some time out of his busy schedule to send a text message to Newton. That small but thoughtful gesture made a lasting impression.
“He texted me like, ‘What’s going on, Big Guy? You ready to come to Oklahoma State?’” Newton said. “...I thought that was big.”
Boynton found success with his consistent, intentional efforts to make Newton feel like he belonged at OSU. Newton committed to the Cowboys on April 16, and nearly seven months later, he is preparing to begin his OSU career with a home exhibition game against the University of Central Oklahoma on Friday.
A flurry of changes has surrounded Newton since he transferred from an ACC school in New York – Boynton’s home state – to a Big 12 program in Oklahoma.
Newton had to make new friends. His daily schedule is more rigid. After building his college basketball fundamentals in Jim Boeheim’s signature 2-3 zone defense at Syracuse, Newton has been thrown into Boynton’s Eddie-Sutton-esque, in-your-face man schemes. Newton said he struggled at first, but Boynton has given him reasons to believe in himself.
It started during the recruiting process, when Boynton provided Newton with examples of athletes’ transformations.
“He was telling me (to) look up players’ stats and how they’ve progressed and stuff like that,” Newton said. “And he was telling me that that could be me, so I’m like, if he really believes in me and (is) telling me this, it’s gotta be true, so why not go to a coach and a program that truly believes in you?
“I feel like the head coach doing a lot of recruiting, like really talking to you on an everyday basis, is a huge contribution to a player making his decision.”
It was Boynton’s second chance at recruiting Newton, who played at Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland. Newton said his first recruiting mail came from OSU, but as a sophomore in high school, he wasn’t planning to travel so far for college.
Instead, Newton chose Syracuse, where he had a 46.4 field-goal percentage and made 38.9 percent of his shots beyond the arc during his freshman year. After one season there, he chose to explore other options, and this time, OSU piqued his interest.
He already knew the Cowboys had NBA-level alumni such as Tony Allen and Marcus Smart. Then Newton learned about the vision for the future.
“When I entered the portal and Coach Mike was talking to me more and more, I started doing more researching, and I understand the type of school and the program that he wanted to run,” Newton said. “And I felt as if I wanted to be a part of that.”
Newton provides OSU with a skill set that could remedy a previous concern. Boynton said in the offseason, the Cowboys realized they had to improve rim protection and shooting, specifically from 3-point range. Two of OSU’s new transfers, Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse, can help with the post issue, while Bryce Thompson and Newton can shoot, Boynton added.
Although the Cowboys’ roster lists Newton as a guard, his stature at 6-foot-8 makes him versatile.
“At his size, he’s really a stretch forward,” Boynton said. “We can play him inside some, but he’ll be on the perimeter a lot. He’s got great length, and his ability to shoot the basketball is something that was very, very attractive to us.”
Newton is also working on his defense, taking advice from teammates Avery Anderson III, Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker, his roommate. Along with providing defensive pointers, Walker has introduced Newton to friends in Stillwater, making it easier for Newton to adjust to life far from the hustle and bustle of Washington, D.C., his home city.
“He just is a real genuine person,” Newton said. “And he most definitely has helped me with the transition, so that’s really my brother right there.”
Newton is settling into his routine as a Cowboy. He’s jetting from the training table to mandatory study hall to practice and back to study hall, embracing the opportunity to grow with the Cowboys. After a season with No. 1 NBA draft pick Cade Cunningham, OSU increased its national prominence as an appealing option for high-caliber recruits, but Newton said he isn’t comparing his experience to Cunningham’s.
Every player is different, Newton explained, and he is focused on taking steps to elevate his game.
“That’s what I wanted to know, what could (Boynton) do and what can I do for us to help us together meet both of our goals, team-wise and individually,” Newton said. “I felt Coach Mike did a good job explaining what I need to do (individually) and what I need to do for the team to make that happen.”
