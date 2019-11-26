In the current era of college athletics, it’s not often a program witnesses the likes of a Dru Brown.
When Oklahoma State passed on the Hawaii transfer for the starting quarterback role for a second-straight year, he could have easily opted out of Stillwater and found some place he could start his final year of college football.
Instead, he stuck with the Oklahoma State program and was thrust into the starting role over the weekend due to a hand injury to redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders.
“We all know the times that we are in with the transfer portal, which that is part of college football now that is not going away. If there is a position you can justify having the guys move around – it’s the quarterbacks,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “If you are behind a guy, you are behind a guy. Just like the guy at LSU (Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State) – if he wouldn’t have used the portal, you might have never known about him.”
Oklahoma State fans knew little of Brown, with his only glimpse of work coming in OSU’s blowout of McNeese early in the season.
But between that bit of action – in which he completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns – along with his starting experience with Hawaii in the Mountain West Conference, the fan base and Cowboy coaching staff were comfortable turning the ball over to the QB who started his college career playing in the junior college ranks at College of San Mateo in California.
“He has played a lot of games – 23 or 24 games in his career. He has a good demeanor,” Gundy said. “He’s been around a lot and has practiced a lot. He handled himself better than what I thought. I don't know what I had based that on. I just said, ‘OK, you are starting for the first time ever in a Big 12 game, you’re playing on the road at a tough place to play at times.' ... He played really well, in my opinion, under the circumstances.”
And the league office also felt Brown played well in his first start in the conference.
On Monday, Brown was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week after going 22 for 29 with 196 yards and two touchdowns in the victory at Morgantown, West Virginia.
His performance under the situation wasn’t a surprise to his teammates, though.
“Dru’s special. I’ve said it since Day 1, him and Spencer are both really special players – it’s just unfortunate that on a football team you only have one QB,” Cowboy running back Chuba Hubbard said. “They both could play wherever they want in the country, that’s what I feel. I’m happy he got the chance.”
Perhaps the best moment out of it all for Brown came after the game, though.
After getting the win in his first start in a Power 5 Conference, he hopped on the phone with his parents back in California who would have had to be up by 9 a.m. to watch his start on the East Coast.
“It was really cool to see the smile on their faces when I FaceTime them after the game and talk stories with them,” Brown said Tuesday. “They’re just so awesome, I wish everybody could meet them. They’ve done a lot to get me here and it was really cool to get to see their faces light up when I called them.”
