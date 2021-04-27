LD Brown didn’t follow his senior teammates when declaring his plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
There was no tweet. No grand announcement.
“It was literally kind of last minute on my decision coming back, as well,” Brown said. “… It was kind of like, ‘Oh well, you know now.’”
Flying under the radar is how his college career has been at Oklahoma State.
That is, until last season when a hobbled Chuba Hubbard thrust Brown into a bigger role out of the backfield.
He suddenly went from an afterthought during his first few seasons in Stillwater – rushing for a combined 636 yards on 101 carries with six touchdowns over three seasons – to the incumbent for the starting role this fall.
“It’s just unfinished business, that was really the thing,” the super senior tailback said. “My mindset was I could come back to this, because I missed three games last year, and to me it was just like I missed some stuff out there.”
Part of the purpose for his return was to showcase himself more.
He started just one game last season – the Cheez-It Bowl – finishing with 82 carries for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played.
Now Brown wants to prove to the professionals he can withstand the rigors of being the leading running back for a program.
“I wanted to show what I could do, what I’m capable of doing – just showing that I could do that all year,” Brown said.
It’s not only having success over a long haul that Brown wants to display, but also being able to remain healthy over a full season.
He missed two games last year due to injury, and was limited in several others.
“That’s the goal, that’s the next step of just staying healthy and just making plays and helping my team win,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, staying healthy, that’s another thing I’ve got to do. My durability needs to get better, I feel like.”
He suffered a bit of scare during the spring game, though.
In the first of the two 20-minute segments, he got twisted up on a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and laid on the turf for a few minutes before gingerly walking off the field. He didn’t see much, if any, more action the remainder of the day.
But when he was on the field, he was given a chance to work on another aspect of his game that he wants to elevate this season.
On one of the plays prior to getting dinged up, he lined up as a receiver and was targeted by Spencer Sanders – who overthrew the tailback who had a step on the defender following him.
“This whole spring I’ve been in the slot a little bit, and it’s really fun,” Brown said prior to the spring game. “I really enjoyed working, running around. I get little pointers and stuff from the slot receivers just to work on my craft.
“This is really just to add something to my toolbox. … The college is evolving into the NFL with a lot of pass raid offenses, so just throwing it out there and just being able to catch and know what you need to do better – pass protection, catch the ball out of the backfield. That’s just one thing I also I didn’t do enough of last year – catching the ball out the backfield.”
Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said at the start of the spring season that getting Brown involved with the passing game would be an added wrinkle for the offense “because we feel that if LD is one-on-one in space with a linebacker, that’s advantage Cowboys.”
Dunn did try to get the tailbacks more involved in his first season calling plays for the Cowboys, with Brown hauling in six catches for 64 yards, Hubbard hauling in eight for 52 yards and Dezmon Jackson catching five passes for 14 yards.
