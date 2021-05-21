Mississippi State accomplished something no other team had been able to do this spring.
The Bulldog softball team handed Boston pitcher Ali DuBois her first loss of the season Friday at the Stillwater Regional.
It was a close contest, but the Bulldogs scored runs late to give DuBois her first defeat as a senior. Mississippi State won, 3-2, advancing to face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday in the championship side of the bracket.
Mississippi State trailed early after Boston took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. But, the Bulldogs didn’t trail long. They rallied in the bottom half of the inning.
Jackie McKenna earned a one-out walk before Madisyn Kennedy hit a two-out RBI double to the gap in left-center field. Kennedy led the Bulldogs with two of the team’s eight hits.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth inning. A throwing error that would have been the second out put Chloe Malau’ulu on first before Mississippi State hit back-to-back singles. Montana Davidson grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Malau’ulu scored the go-ahead run.
In the sixth, the Bulldogs chased DuBois out of the game. They had a walk, a single, a RBI single and a third-straight single to grade a 2-1 lead.
Boston reliever Allison Boaz came in after the third single and left the bases loaded. She induced a shallow fly ball and a fielder’s choice to keep the scoring at a minimum.
DuBois finished the game, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits and three runs – only two of which were earned. She fell to 25-1 on the season.
Mississippi State starter Annie Willis earned the victory. She improved to 17-9 after pitching six innings and allowing eight hits but only one run. She also struck out six batters.
Boston will face Campbell at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the first elimination game of the regional. The winner will play either Oklahoma State or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in the second elimination game of the weekend.
