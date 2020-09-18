Calvin Bundage heard all the doubters while he was sidelined in 2019 with back issues.
He heard it from doctors who told him he should give up on football, and even from some of his family members while going through the process of finding a doctor who believed they could help the Oklahoma State linebacker.
And he has one message for those doubters as he prepares his return to the gridiron for the season opener against Tulsa.
“They were supportive, but I know even my family had doubts,” Bundage said. “So I’m ready to just prove everyone wrong.”
The doubts may have crept into the minds of some family members as the search lingered on for a doctor who could fix his back problems.
The number of doctor’s visits continued to creep upward over the past year until he finally found a doctor who was willing to work on Bundage’s back and get him back on the field.
“I guess it just depends on what doctor you go to, honestly,” Bundage said. “Everybody was telling me they said, ‘It’s a big deal, you shouldn’t play football.’ But I went to a great doctor, he fixed it.
“I mean, people shy away from back surgery. ... I’d probably seen, in the last year, probably seven or eight doctors before I finally found one in the end.”
Critiquing how he has been playing in the preseason practices has been a hard gauge for Bundage.
According to the Edmond Santa Fe product, he had been playing through back pain before the last instance became too much to bare.
“Before I even messed up my back, my back was messed up before that,” Bundage said. “And so, I never really played fully healthy, but I didn’t know I wasn’t healthy. So now it’s just a big difference.”
From a health standpoint, he said feels great and feels like “when I came in freshman year, totally healthy.”
“It feels good to just put everything at rest,” Bundage said. “I’m the best, I feel like, I came back better than last time. A better player.”
And that doesn’t appear to just be hype from his own mouth.
His teammates have commented on seeing a difference in his performance in the fall practices.
“I had to block Calvin a little bit, a couple years ago and he seems healthy,” redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Anthony said. “He’s playing as fast as ever. So Calvin’s back.”
While the players tasked with blocking the speedy linebacker have seen first-hand his return to the gridiron, some of his teammates on the defensive side have gotten to watch him work from a distance.
And for the safeties who have gotten to watch him work ahead of them, it’s been awe-inspiring.
“It looks like he didn’t miss a beat at all,” redshirt junior safety Tre Sterling said. “I remember his first practice back, I think this fall camp, he had three sacks in a row – three plays to make it a three-and-out. The way he rushes I’ve never seen.
“Me, Kolby (Harvell-Peel) and Tanner (McCalister) were all talking about how we have never seen anyone rush like that before. It was just with so much speed and so much violence. It’s ridiculous. He’s going to be better than he was before his injury, so it’s going to be interesting.”
Going through all the doctor’s visits, and being away from the sport for the past year, and having to battle back to get on a football has given Bundage a new perspective on the game he loved – and fought through pain for.
“This is what I want to do until I can’t do it any more,” Bundage said. “I want to play football. I put everything into football, now I like know what I’m going to do – play football.”
