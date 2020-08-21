Colin Carmichael and his Oklahoma State women’s soccer squad was delivered a gut punch last week, but it wasn’t a knockout blow to their season.
Yet, the longtime Cowgirls’ coach has remained positive and is focused on his team playing games this fall.
The same can be said for his players. They want a season, too, and as of Friday, they’ll have one that officially begins sometime next month with their first match.
“We’re ready to play,” Carmichael said. “We’re going to play in the fall. If they move the championship to the spring and have one, we’re going to try and play in the spring, as well, so we’ll see what happens.”
On Aug. 13, the NCAA announced it will not hold Division I fall championships this year. The sports affected at OSU are cross country and women’s soccer, since the football championship isn’t governed by the NCAA.
Last week, the NCAA said the NCAA fall championships will be postponed. On Friday, it was reported those championships could be played in the spring.
The initial reaction of the news last week was arguably similar across the country. Carmichael didn’t agree with the decision since it was made months before the contests would be played, which was also done last spring when the NCAA canceled spring championships in March – months before titles would have been earned.
“My initial reaction was disappointment,” Carmichael said Thursday during a Zoom conference. “To make a decision in August for a tournament that doesn’t start until November seemed a little bit premature to me. I’m sure they had their reasons and the advice they were being given was to do that, but I just felt like we don’t determine our hosts sites and our selection show isn’t until November. We made that decision pretty early. A lot of conferences changed it to the spring, so I’m sure that influenced the decision, as well.
“The second thing that hit me was the statement we’re going to move these to the spring, well let’s hope so, right? Who knows what things are going to look like in the spring? I think there is some blind confidence in the conferences that when they heard that, they immediately moved their fall championship to the spring in hope the NCAA is going to have a championship. I think that’s what it is – hope – and we all hope it comes off. Are things going to be that different by then? Nobody knows.”
Carmichael, who’s been with the Cowgirl program since its inception in 1996 and is entering his 16th year as head coach, said he doesn’t mind having an NCAA Tournament in the spring, but some statements by NCAA President Mark Emmert troubled him a bit regarding the possibility of trying to play championships in the spring.
“Some of the parts of that statement that threw up some red flags to me were that we’re going to take care of the sports that were negatively affected last year first,” Carmichael said. “Well, that means if it comes down to logistics or budgets or whatever, those fall sports like volleyball, cross country and soccer – we’re going to be the first ones to go. That gave me pause on the fact that are we even going to get to have one.
“Second part is when they said we’re going to have a modified tournament. What does that mean? We normally have 64 teams. Is it 32, is it 16, is it eight, is it four? Nobody knows. I’m just a little skeptical on it. Our conference, thankfully, and our administration are giving us the opportunity to forge ahead. We are fully supportive of that. Our kids just want to play. I just want to coach. We all want to be safe, and we feel like we’re in a safe environment to do it here.”
This year’s OSU squad has a lot to play for. It’s coming off of a 2019 season where it finished with a 16-3-3 record en route to a Big 12 Conference regular season title after posting a 7-1-1 conference record. The championship was won in Stillwater after a 3-0 victory over Baylor in the regular season finale.
The Cowgirls return the majority of last year’s roster, including six of their top seven goal scorers. Grace Yochum is back for her junior season after scoring 11 goals in a shortened sophomore campaign where she played in 15 contests.
Gabriella Coleman was second on the team last year with nine goals as a junior. She’s back for her senior year, along with sophomore Olyvia Dowell (five goals), senior Charmé Morgan (five goals), senior Camy Huddleston (four goals) and senior Kim Rodriguez (three goals).
“The expectations were pretty high coming in coming off last year and the success we had and in the spring we felt great,” Carmichael said. “Clearly, this year has not been a normal preparation year, so I think everything is just a little bit different for us. We still have a lot of talented players who are ready to compete.
“So, what that looks like with a Big 12 Championship and an NCAA Championship possibly in the spring now and all kinds of uncertainty, our focus has been getting these kids ready to play and whatever games are ahead of us, we’re going to go and try win them. We’ve got a talented group and we’re excited to watch them play. We hope we get that opportunity.”
Dowell, Rodriguez and Yochum were all named to the 11-player Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team. OSU and preseason conference favorite Texas Tech each had three players on the list. OSU was picked to finish runner-up to TTU.
“Honestly, I totally forgot that was a thing prior to the season,” Dowell said. “So, it wasn’t necessarily a goal, but the fact that I got that recognition was awesome, especially coming off my freshman year which I feel like didn’t go as well as I planned it to go.”
The Cowgirls don’t have a schedule for games this fall, but they hope to have one soon, possibly next week. It’s still being made to adjust for many conferences either canceling fall sports or moving them to the spring semester.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.