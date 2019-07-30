Carter granted scholarship after taking a chance with Oklahoma State

When Jason McEndoo first met Logan Carter at an Oklahoma State team camp, the now redshirt junior at Oklahoma State had never caught a pass in high school football.
Carter was a standout on the defensive line, and played some on the offensive line. And when McEndoo saw the Henrietta, Texas, native in the weight room for the camp, he had a different idea.
“I said, ‘No you’re not, I want you to become a tight end today,’” McEndoo recalled the first interaction with Carter during Monday’s media availability at Karsten Creek. “He was like, ‘I don’t even play tight end. We don’t even use a tight end (at our high school).’ I said, ‘I don’t care. That doesn’t matter. Let me work with you, let’s see if you can catch the ball.’”
And that’s when Carter’s trajectory toward college football changed.
He had received some offers from small schools with the largest university extending a scholarship being New Mexico State – which is an independent in the FBS. But the best McEndoo could offer was a preferred walk-on spot at Oklahoma State – as he’s only been allotted one scholarship offer for a Cowboy Back during his time in Stillwater, which was used on incoming four-star recruit Grayson Boomer from Collinsville.
“That was a tough decision for him, because he had a single mom at home, so they had to figure out the financial piece,” McEndoo said. “He’s a tremendous student, so he was able to get an academic scholarship at Oklahoma State. So he came on board.”
Carter only has one catch to his name since moving to Stillwater, but it was an impactful one. His only reception as a Cowboy was a 20-yard touchdown in the first half of last year’s West Virginia game – with Oklahoma State trailing by two touchdowns at the time – to make it a game against the highly ranked Mountaineers, who OSU rallied to beat.
He then was called upon to start the final two games at the Cowboy Back position following that West Virginia contest due to an injury to Jelani Woods. His efforts on the field last year earned him OSU’s “Walk-On Award” after the season, given to the program’s outstanding non-scholarship player.
But he won’t be able to repeat as winner of that award.
That’s because this past offseason, he was granted a scholarship by the Cowboy coaching staff.
“It was huge. Any time you’ve got a chance to reward a player, those are the best moments,” McEndoo said. “… The coolest moment was when his mom called. Started talking about what it meant to the family, she was crying, so I started crying. It was pretty cool.”
McEndoo said he’s not surprised by the opportunity of Carter – whose nickname is Ivan Drago – to go from walk-on to scholarship athlete.
He first made his impact with Oklahoma State working on special teams before getting more snaps on the offense. And the makeup of his character is what his position coach led him to being on a full-ride.
“Out of all the years coaching, I’ve found that at whatever level I’ve been at, the kids that make it from walk-ons to full scholarships are the kids that say, ‘Go ahead and tell me I can’t do something,’” McEndoo said. “‘You tell me I can’t do something, I’ll show you.’ I just knew he kind of had that look to him every time I talked to him.”
