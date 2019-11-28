Character of seniors to walk before Bedlam

Oklahoma State may not have the super stars walking on senior day as it has in the past few years, but when Mike Gundy recognizes the small class of seniors prior Saturday’s Bedlam game, there will be plenty of personalities making the walk through Boone Pickens Stadium.
“Our younger players are the ones getting the national awards (this year),” Gundy said. “… Each class that we have, and this is a small class for us – it’s kind of a roll-over year for us – you have the guys in there that have made it special.
“A.J. Green’s been fantastic. Marcus (Keyes) has been fantastic. There’s just not as many starters.”
Perhaps one of the most notable characters is that of starting center Johnny Wilson, whom Gundy always talks about with his love for heavy metal music.
Wilson said he thinks he’ll be too focused on beating Oklahoma in his last outing against the in-state rival, but believes there will be plenty of emotion when he walks on the field with his family.
“At high school, it wasn’t a bit deal, because I knew I was going on to play college football,” Wilson said. “But now, I don’t know. It might be sad. … My mom, for sure – Leslie Wilson – she will cry, 100 percent.”
For the Cowboy players, what seems to be the most important aspect of the pregame senior day festivities is not the about their individual accomplishments, but more a recognition of the sacrifice made by their families.
“That will be pretty cool to pay them tribute,” said Wilson, who will be joined by his parents, his sister and his grandmother on his dad’s side. “But I’ll probably be too focused on the game to really indulge in the moment – probably end up going out there, giving them a hug and strapping up to play.”
Though senior quarterback Dru Brown, who will get his second start in the absence of the injured Spencer Sanders, hasn’t been in Stillwater nearly as long as many of the seniors that will be recognized Saturday, he still holds his time on the Oklahoma State campus – which was roughly two years – in high regard.
“I haven’t been here long, but I feel like it means a great deal to me being a part of OSU,” Brown said. “The whole ceremony, and having my people out here will be a special time for sure.”
With his family coming into Stillwater to take part in his senior day, they will also get the chance to witness Brown get his first – and only – home start for the Cowboys.
He said his family came to the Boise State game last year while he was redshirting, but he did not get to play in that contest.
Accounting for special teams in Bedlam
The past few meetings between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma have pitting some formidable offenses against each other, but it’s sometimes come down to the special teams in deciding the Bedlam outcome.
In last year’s contest in Norman, OSU placekicker Matt Ammendola missed a PAT early in the fourth quarter that would have given the Cowboys the lead – and would have likely forced OU to go for a 2-point attempt when it scored in the final four minutes. Ammendola also missed a 41-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter that could have been influential in the outcome of a one-point game.
“That’s one of the seven things that keep you up at night,” Gundy said of special teams. “… Special teams, and penalties, right? You follow the Coach (Bill) Snyder theory at Kansas State, ‘If I can steal 75 yards in a game with an advantage in special teams yards and/or penalties, it’s worth seven points.’
“So those are things you always try to put into the plan, and you think through and try to come up with the best plan possible.”
And of course, many Oklahoma State fans recall a special teams play that gifted the Cowboys its last Bedlam win when Tyreek Hill returned a punt – a repunt after OU elected to take an OSU penalty – for a touchdown in the closing minute to force overtime. OSU then won on a 21-yard field goal by Ben Grogan – after OU placekicker Michael Hunnicutt missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide left in the first portion of overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.