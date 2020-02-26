During the postgame press conference, Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jim Littell turned to one of his players and told her to keep the stat sheet for her scrapbook.
Natasha Mack and Vivian Gray had their usual outputs, but Clitan de Sousa was the one who was told to keep the box score as a relic in OSU’s 74-58 victory against Texas Tech on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Mack led with 26 points, and Gray had 13, but de Sousa stole the show. The senior from Mozambique poured in a career-high 23 points and added another career mark with 13 rebounds to round out her double-double. Littell said de Sousa was spectacular in the game, and that OSU has been looking for someone to come up and be the third big scorer on the team.
“She was flying around all night long getting put backs, offensive rebounds and getting her team second-chance opportunities,” Littell said. “She lifted out of the corner and hit some big shots when they tried to double team Vivian.”
The Cowgirls (15-12 overall, 6-9 Big 12 Conference) came into the game listed as the fourth team out of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s bracket projections, but the conference victory at home should help their case on getting in. Littell said he has told his team that the dream is still alive, a form of motivation for the season’s final games.
“All we can do is control one at a time,” Littell said. “... We had to get this one, and we have to get the next one.”
For Texas Tech (16-10, 5-10), Brittany Brewer paced the team with 25 points, and her 6-foot-5 frame gave OSU some fits early in the contest. Lexi Gordon was the only other Lady Raider in double digits, as she scored 15.
The Cowgirls started the game on the right note, hitting a couple of 3-pointers from de Sousa and Ja’Mee Asberry to take a quick 6-0 lead. Texas Tech and Brewer closed the gap in the next few minutes, and neither team was struggling to put the ball in the basket.
At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders held a 24-18 advantage. OSU had scored just 37 points in its previous game against TCU, and through 10 minutes against Texas Tech, it was already almost halfway to tying that mark.
The offensive pace slowed down in the second quarter, though. The Cowgirls started to pile on offensive rebounds courtesy of de Sousa and Natasha Mack, but were unable to convert efficiently. At the half, the Lady Raiders led 34-30 despite OSU shooting 14 more shots in the first two quarters.
Coming out of the locker room, something for the Cowgirls switched. They came out attacking, especially de Sousa. She scored 10 points in the third quarter, and OSU shot 58 percent from the field in the frame to take an eight-point lead into the final quarter.
In the fourth, de Sousa and the Cowgirls picked up where they left off in the third and outscored Texas Tech by eight to take the victory.
De Sousa said she felt that she had the performance in her from previous games that didn’t necessarily have the numbers to show it, and she wanted to do it for her teammates.
“As senior, I felt that I had a responsibility and had to do my part,” de Sousa said. “... We spoke two days ago about how important it was for us to win. Whatever it takes to win, we needed to do it. We needed to win this game.”
The postseason is in sight for Littell’s team, and a strong finish is what is needed to make their NCAA Tournament goal come to fruition. Wednesday’s victory was a step in that direction.
“We’re still alive,” Littell said. “We’re going to keep playing and see what happens.”
