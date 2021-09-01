Tracin Wallace meticulously analyzed the snippet of film as he played it on a loop.
One more time. Then another. Time to rewind it again.
While he watched the cut-up on repeat, he carefully noted every pointer he would need to emphasize, anxiously anticipating his meeting with the Oklahoma State football team’s offense. How would a group of Wallace’s friends, including a few guys no younger than him, react to him as the person at the front of the room instead of a teammate sitting among them?
He didn’t know, so he had to prepare as much as he possibly could. And when offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn stayed out of the spotlight during the meeting, giving student assistant coach Wallace his first chance to lead it, the Cowboys paid attention.
They listened, they learned and Dunn noticed.
“Once he stepped into the role as a coach, there was no gray area with our players,” Dunn said. “He immediately fit into that role, and the players respected him as such. That’s hard to do for a young guy coming in and coaching major college football.”
As a mentor to Wallace, Dunn has intentionally put him in these situations, expanding Wallace’s comfort zone and sharpening his coaching skills. Now, Wallace is entering his third season as an student assistant coach at OSU, and his day-to-day routine comes naturally to him.
“It just builds confidence to where now, you’re around so much, you see concepts,” Wallace said. “You see the plays all the time, so I kind of know what Coach Dunn would say in this scenario. Just being around him for years and years, you just get that experience, and now you know what Coach Dunn would expect and what he would want to see.”
Occasionally presiding over meetings is one of Wallace’s numerous responsibilities.
In practice, he helps the Cowboys build toughness, swinging giant orange mitts to try to knock the ball out of someone’s hands during receiving drills. Sometimes, Wallace demonstrates those exercises, maneuvering along the practice field’s sideline and catching passes from the JUGS Football machine as if he is an athlete in a video game – despite tearing his left ACL three times, his speed and coordination are still there.
Wallace also creates film cut-ups, participates in staff meetings and signals plays to the Cowboys on game days. It’s a fast-paced lifestyle, and it keeps him connected to the game he loves, the sport he refused to give up even when life seemed to have other plans.
As Wallace always expected, he found his calling on a football field. His view of the game is just a little different from the perspective he once knew.
From athlete to coach
Wallace didn’t realize his coaches did so much work behind the scenes.
Sure, they had plenty of knowledge to share, and he was a student of the game whether he played quarterback for coach JJ Resendez at South Hills High in Fort Worth, Texas, or receiver for Dunn and Mike Gundy at OSU. But as an athlete executing the plays they designed, Wallace could see only a fraction of the preparation their jobs required.
Now, the full picture is clear to Wallace because he is part of it.
He arrives at Boone Pickens Stadium around 7:30 or 8 a.m., eats breakfast and starts his day in staff meetings.
“It’s not just showing up and we already know what the plays (are),” Wallace said. “It’s days-worth of thinking what plays to put in, will it be easy enough for them to understand, are we putting them in the right position? A lot of hours and thinking and thought goes into just coaching football in general, and then also trying to think about, are we putting the players in the best position possible?”
As someone who used to suit up in a Cowboys uniform on Saturdays, Wallace can easily imagine what those student-athletes are experiencing. He hadn’t always envisioned himself as their coach, but he is heeding advice that followed him throughout his football career.
The words were familiar to Wallace even when he was in high school.
Once you get hurt, football doesn’t last forever.
You need to think of a backup plan.
At first, Wallace usually shrugged it off when someone told him that. Like many kids, he had a laser focus on playing, dreaming of his ascent through the football world.
Then everything changed.
Wallace tore his left ACL three times, underwent four knee surgeries and, in summer 2019, had to retire from the game before his redshirt sophomore season.
With each reinjury, the advice held more weight.
“Then it was really when I had got the news that I couldn’t play anymore,” Wallace said, “I was like, ‘Wow, well what am I gonna do?’”
Even after Wallace had to hang up his jersey, he joined the Cowboys’ team meetings. Dunn welcomed him there, and Wallace’s twin brother Tylan was still active as OSU’s star Z receiver. After guiding Cowboy newcomers in practice, the idea dawned on Wallace: what if he turned to coaching?
“I had mentioned it to Dunn and Coach Gundy, and then they gave me the opportunity,” Wallace said. “That’s kind of how it started.”
Through it all, Wallace has continued to work closely with Dunn, the OSU receivers coach who recruited him.
With Wallace as a 2017 signee, Dunn was also bringing an up-and-coming coach to campus, though no one had a clue. But the qualities that Dunn appreciated in Wallace as an athlete extend to his career now that he’s drawing up routes instead of running them.
“My heart still goes out to that kid because he’s such a great person, great kid,” Dunn said. “He was gonna be an excellent player for us, and for him to lose his football career off of those knee injuries was devastating to him and to me.
“But to have him with me now coaching, (it’s) invaluable.”
Ready for the future
Wallace has memorized a multitude of signals.
As he stands on the sideline during games, it’s imperative that he consistently conveys precise and accurate messages to the Cowboys, clearly showing them which play to run.
One minor mix-up could throw the offense into chaos.
“There’s some things that look alike, so you have to be really discreet and really think about what you’re signaling,” Wallace said. “…You can think in your head you’re signaling right, but it might not look like it to them, so really getting feedback from those guys during practice and their input is really a huge part of it.”
It takes time to learn the hand signals that correspond with each of the Cowboys’ many plays, but with two seasons of experience, Wallace doesn’t have to stop and think too much. Signaling is a given part of his job, one reason he is vital to the team.
The Cowboys look to Wallace not only to know where to go on the field, but also to find encouragement to keep their spirits up when they’re away from the bright lights of Boone Pickens Stadium.
“It’s very inspiring because just seeing him here all the time, he’s doing the X’s and O’s, it just motivates me to keep going and think more about life after football,” wide receiver Tay Martin said. “That’s the type of stuff I think about when I see Tracin just being himself and helping us out.”
Because of the challenges he has endured, Wallace approaches his job with empathy. He can put himself in the shoes of someone who is injured or benched, and he recognizes football is anything but easy.
“You just kind of experience that type of adversity that young, I think that’s a big part of what helped me grow up faster, learn life lessons a lot faster,” Wallace said. “And then especially now, getting here and then just going through the same program that these guys are going through now, I think I can relate and understand what they’re thinking and going through.”
With gratitude for his lasting connection to the game, Wallace finds the value in parts of his job that some others might regard as tedious. When he sifts through OSU archives, searching for pieces of film that could help a current receiver, he considers it a Cowboy football history lesson.
Wallace finds footage of receivers who headlined Gundy’s teams before advancing to the NFL: Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and James Washington. Sometimes, he even gets to replay highlights from his brother’s career.
“You can go back and watch all of those guys running the same routes we’re running now,” Wallace said. “So I think that’s one huge thing that the young guys can pick up on.”
Like those star receivers, Wallace is leaving his footprints on OSU’s program, serving as an example for the new cohort of Cowboy standouts. As Wallace teaches them the fundamentals of OSU football and personifies the resilience they need along the way, he keeps learning, too.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Wallace is pursuing a graduate degree with plans of staying around the college football scene as a coach. Gundy likened Wallace’s experience at OSU to an internship, preparing him for a full-time position on a coaching staff.
“He’s gonna continue to get better and better,” Gundy said. “And as he develops through this program, he’ll be able to get a start somewhere. Being in our offense and learning our offense and understanding what we do and why we do it is a big advantage for him as he markets himself for a job at another school.”
And when he has to run a team meeting as a full-time coach, Wallace will know what to do. He has blazed his own path at OSU, expanding his viewpoint of the game instead of abandoning it, and Dunn has proudly watched Wallace’s metamorphosis from student to coach.
“It’s helped him grow,” Dunn said. “And I’ve got the utmost confidence in him when I turn something over to him.”
