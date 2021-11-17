After a static first half on offense, the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team needed a massive turnaround to stand a chance against Missouri State.
The deep deficit wouldn’t be easy to overcome, but Taylen Collins decided to give it a try.
Her efforts worked. Collins, a sophomore guard from Muldrow, initiated OSU’s third-quarter metamorphosis, kick-starting a sudden run to chip away at the Lady Bears’ advantage.
With Collins’ leadership, the Cowgirls fought their way to a 44-40 comeback victory against Missouri State on Wednesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“Coming out of that (first) half, we knew we had to get it together,” Collins said. “We knew we were gonna have to start the half off really good to get ourselves out of the hole that we dug, and so that was kind of the mindset of everyone.”
Coach Jim Littell appreciated his team’s resilience and defensive toughness, but to him and the Cowgirls, the entire day revolved around much more than winning or losing.
One decade ago, four members of the OSU community died in an airplane crash: Cowgirl basketball coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and boosters Olin and Paula Branstetter.
To acknowledge the 10th anniversary of that day, Littell and the Cowgirls wore black warmup shirts featuring the orange “Remember the 4” logo. Before the game, OSU took a moment to honor those whose lives were lost in the crash, and at halftime, the big screen displayed a “Remember the 4” video filled with messages from Tiffany Bias-Patmon, Andrea Riley and other former Cowgirls.
“This night was a lot more than a basketball game,” Littell said. “Ten years ago today, we lost four people that are very dear to the Oklahoma State family. …Coach Budke was my best friend, he was the best man in my wedding, his wife played for me. So it’s been an emotional day, and Miranda Serna was as good a lady as there ever has been, and I miss those two on a daily basis.”
While reflecting on those memories, Littell also had to coach a game. Although the outcome seemed like a footnote compared to the significance of the day, the Cowgirls (2-1) proved their abilities to transform their game in a matter of minutes.
Collins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to propel OSU to a victory. In the third quarter, the Cowgirls lifted themselves out of a 27-15 halftime deficit with a 12-2 run. Collins scored the Cowgirls’ first eight points of the quarter, opening the run with a second-chance layup to make it a 10-point game.
The Lady Bears (2-1) made a fourth-quarter push, cutting the Cowgirls’ lead to 43-40, but junior guard Lauren Fields blocked what could have been Missouri State’s tying shot. Then N’Yah Boyd hit a free throw to cap OSU’s victory.
In the first half, it had looked nearly impossible for the Cowgirls to muster up a win. OSU shot only 6 for 28 from the field, and 12 turnovers further hindered them.
But everything changed in the second half. As the Cowgirls locked in on defense, they were able to outscore the Lady Bears 29-13 after halftime.
Next, OSU faces Rice at 2 p.m. Saturday on the road.
“It was kind of an ugly way to win, but that’s how we’re gonna have to play this year,” Littell said. “We could have quit early as bad as we struggled offensively, and our kids just kept hanging in there, and what we did defensively in the second half was really special.”
